Existing-Home Sales Expected to Rise 14% in 2026 — Despite December Slowdown, Heartland Buys Continues Delivering Fast Cash Offers Before the Holidays
While many traditional buyers step back during the holiday months, Heartland Buys, a leading Gulf Coast cash home buyer, continues providing homeowners with fast, reliable cash offers to help them sell their house quickly — even before the holidays.
Mobile, AL, December 03, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Despite a seasonal slowdown in December home sales, industry analysts project existing-home sales to rise by 14% in 2026, signaling renewed energy in a market previously constrained by interest rates and low inventory. While many traditional buyers step back during the holiday months, Heartland Buys, a leading Gulf Coast cash home buyer, continues providing homeowners with fast, reliable cash offers to help them sell their house quickly — even before the holidays.
Recent housing reports show a temporary dip in December transactions as buyers delay moves into the new year. However, economists expect a surge in 2026 as mortgage rates stabilize and consumer confidence returns.
Heartland Buys: “Even When the Market Slows, We Don’t.”
“December always sees a slowdown in traditional home sales — buyers travel, families focus on the holidays, and financed deals take longer,” said Rhen Bartlett, Founder of Heartland Buys. “But homeowners’ problems don’t pause for Christmas. That’s why our team stays active and continues providing fair cash offers for anyone needing to sell their house for cash before year-end.”
Unlike retail buyers who depend on lender approvals and lengthy closing timelines, Heartland Buys purchases properties as-is, with zero repairs required, and can close in as little as 7–14 days.
Why Sellers Are Choosing Cash Buyers During Seasonal Slowdowns
With fewer retail buyers active in December, many homeowners prefer the certainty of a cash buyer, especially in situations such as:
Relocating before January
Inheriting a property late in the year
Needing cash before the holidays
Facing foreclosure or tax deadlines
Wanting to avoid repairs or inspections
Dealing with tenants or vacant properties
“Even if real estate agents experience a slowdown in December, our phone doesn’t stop ringing,” Bartlett added. “People still need solutions — and a cash offer creates relief, flexibility, and speed.”
2026 Outlook: A Strong Bounce-Back for Sellers
Economists expect existing-home sales to climb by 14% in 2026, driven by cooling inflation, stabilizing mortgage rates, and pent-up seller demand.
A rising market means investors and cash buyers must move quicker and more competitively.
“As the market heats back up next year, a lot of homeowners will have more options,” said Bartlett. “But right now — in December — those who want to sell fast still get a huge benefit from working with a reputable cash home buyer. They skip the wait and walk into the new year with peace of mind.”
Heartland Buys Offers Free, No-Obligation Cash Offers Across the Gulf Coast
Homeowners can request a free same-day cash offer with no pressure and no fees. Heartland Buys purchases:
Single-family homes
Mobile homes
Inherited or probate properties
Homes with tenants
Distressed or repair-heavy properties
Foreclosure and pre-foreclosure homes
The company’s mission is to make selling simple, especially for those who need a fast or stress-free option.
About Heartland Buys
Heartland Buys is a trusted real estate investment company serving Alabama and Florida, helping homeowners who want to sell their house for cash without the complications of the traditional market. The company specializes in as-is purchases, fast closings, and transparent, no-pressure service. Heartland Buys lives by its mission: to put the heart back in home buying.
Heartland Buys
(251) 325-109
www.heartlandbuys.com
Categories