Dr. Bob Dudley Named a Professional of the Year for 2025 in Higher Education by Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide Publication
Orlando, FL, December 04, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Dr. Bob Dudley of Orlando, Florida, has been named a Professional of the Year for 2025 in higher education by Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide for his notable accomplishments and ongoing commitment to the field of education.
About Bob Dudley
As president of Wise Bible College, Dr. Bob Dudley is known for his global impact not just in academia, but also in ministry, entrepreneurship, and personal development. His transformative leadership reaches far beyond the classroom, inspiring success across multiple fields. Dr. Dudley served as senior partner at Life Changers 180, a premier international success mentoring company, and held the roles of lead evangelist and executive director at the Lura B Walker Foundation.
Dr. Dudley’s path has been anything but ordinary. Born in Los Angeles County in
1957, he was the oldest of seven children in a family that moved constantly. By age eighteen, he had attended seventeen different schools, dropped out of high school, and enlisted in the Army Infantry. It was during his service in South Korea that he earned his GED—a turning point that set the stage for a remarkable academic journey.
After leaving the Army, Dr. Dudley briefly attended Bible college before finding his stride at university, where he graduated with honors at the top of his class in Physics. This achievement marked the first of many, proving to himself and others that success can be intentionally learned and replicated. Over the next thirty years, Dr. Dudley would go on to earn a total of five college degrees in disciplines including physics, astronomical engineering, and theology, and retire as a Major after a decorated 20-year career in the United States Air Force.
Dr. Dudley’s list of accomplishments is as diverse as it is inspiring:
Black belt in several martial arts
Founder of a successful chain of martial arts studios
Professional dancer and instructor
Owner of multiple real estate investment firms
Founder of an international evangelism ministry that’s changed tens of thousands of lives
Acclaimed success coach and mentor to leaders worldwide
He is also a #1 international bestselling author, with eight books to his name. Among them, “7 PERFECT Steps to Success: How YOU Can Achieve Your Dreams” outlines the lessons at the core of his philosophy—directed not just at personal achievement, but at discovering and fulfilling the potential each individual carries.
A lifelong member of MENSA, Dr. Dudley is recognized internationally for both his intellect and his deeply human approach to leadership. In his free time, he enjoys ballroom dancing and going on cruises.
About Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide
Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide is an international advertising, networking, and publishing company based in Farmingdale, New York. They are proud to be able to satisfy their clients and continue to have repeat clientele due to their longevity and pride in their products and services. The Owners strive to connect business professionals to enhance their contact base and networking capabilities so they can get the acknowledgment and publicity within their industries and beyond. The Strathmore family has been providing these valuable services for over two decades. They target executives and professionals in all industries to be featured in their on-line directory. Industries include business, law, education, healthcare and medicine, fine arts, IT, government, science, real estate, entertainment, and many more accomplished fields. Professional profiles are listed in a detailed, searchable database on the website www.strww.com.
Contact
Hailee Matthews
516-677-9696
www.strathmoreworldwide.com
