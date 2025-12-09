Cadre Hospice Welcomes Inspire Hospice & Palliative Care, Advancing the Vision for World-Class End-of-Life Care
Cadre Hospice welcomes Inspire Hospice & Palliative Care, uniting two mission-driven organizations to expand compassionate, high-touch end-of-life care across Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Ohio, and Texas. This partnership strengthens clinical excellence, enhances care delivery, and elevates the patient and family experience through shared values and a people-first approach.
Nashville, TN, December 09, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Cadre Hospice announced today that Inspire Hospice & Palliative Care, a highly respected hospice provider serving Metro Atlanta and North Georgia, is joining the Cadre family. This alignment brings together two mission-driven organizations focused on world-class end-of-life care, trusted clinical leadership, and the belief that extraordinary care begins with extraordinary teams.
“Inspire has built a remarkable reputation for compassion, clinical excellence, and people-first culture,” said Sonnie Linebarger, Chief Executive Officer of Cadre Hospice. “Their heart for patients and their commitment to honoring families aligns beautifully with Cadre’s mission. Bringing our teams together allows us to support, invest in, and strengthen what Inspire already does so well.”
Inspire will maintain its trusted name, culture, and leadership team while gaining access to Cadre’s expanded operational support, clinical infrastructure, and leadership experience. The combined organization will serve patients across Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Ohio, and Texas, with a continued focus on expanding access to underserved communities.
“Our vision has always been to serve families with the same compassion and dignity we would want for our own loved ones,” said Zack Lee, CEO of Inspire Hospice & Palliative Care. “Cadre not only shares that belief, they live it. Together, we can deepen our support for caregivers, grow responsibly, and strengthen our patient and family experience.”
Cadre Hospice brings more than 100 years of combined leadership experience and a people-first operating model. The organization is known for genuine connection, trusted relationships, and a clinical team that leads with heart and expertise. Cadre remains committed to honoring and supporting the people who deliver care, expanding access to hospice, and ensuring every patient and family is cared for with dignity.
Advisor
Agenda Health served as the exclusive buy-side advisor.
About Cadre Hospice
Cadre Hospice is a multi-state provider delivering high-touch, relationship-centered hospice care. Founded on the belief that extraordinary care is made possible by extraordinary teams, Cadre fosters a strong culture, compassionate leadership, and clinical and operational excellence to support patients and families at every step of their journey.
About Inspire Hospice & Palliative Care
Inspire Hospice provides holistic, patient-centered hospice services in 49 counties throughout Metro Atlanta and North Georgia, with a focus on clinical excellence, comfort, and emotional support that honors each patient’s values and dignity.
Contact
Cadre HospiceContact
Sonnie Linebarger
629-736-2689
https://cadrehospice.com/
