Mozart Devco LLC Announces Plans to Build a 10 MW Waste-to-Energy Plant in North Central New Mexico
Santa Fe, NM, December 11, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Mozart Devco LLC (“Mozart”), a developer of clean energy infrastructure, today announced plans to construct a 10-megawatt (MW) waste-to-energy facility on tribal lands in North Central New Mexico. The project is being developed in collaboration with Ohkay Owingeh and the North Central Solid Waste Authority (NCSWA). It represents a major milestone in the region’s transition toward sustainable, circular energy solutions.
Once operational, the facility is expected to increase baseline electricity to the regional grid by 10%, divert approximately 73,000 tons of municipal solid waste (MSW) each year from the regional landfill, and reduce aquifer toxins and air pollution. In addition, the plant is projected to save area municipalities and Pueblos $3-5 million annually through landfill cost abatements and improved waste management efficiencies.
“Ohkay Owingeh is committed to being a driving force in regional development,” said Governor Lujan of Ohkay Owingeh. “This project is a great example, and we are honored to be a collaborative partner with the Energy Development Project.”
“With the support of our Board of Directors and Management, North Central Solid Waste Authority is proud to partner with Mozart Devco and Ohkay Owingeh on this transformative waste-to-energy project,” said Alex Naranjo, NCSWA Chairman. “For decades, our mission has been to protect the environment and enhance the quality of life for the communities we serve. This partnership takes that commitment to the next level—turning waste into a resource, creating local jobs, and delivering cleaner air, cleaner water, and a more sustainable future for Northern New Mexico.”
“We are excited to lead the investment to bring the state’s first waste-to-energy transformation plant to life,” said Mark Rutledge, CEO of Mozart Devco. “With the collaboration and support of our partners, this facility will be a significant driver of economic development in the region.”
About Ohkay Owingeh
Ohkay Owingeh is one of New Mexico’s Tewa Pueblos and a leader in economic and community development, balancing cultural tradition with innovation in economic development including energy.
About North Central Solid Waste Authority (NCSWA)
NCSWA provides integrated solid waste management services to the municipalities and Pueblos of North Central New Mexico. Guided by a commitment to environmental stewardship, NCSWA works to protect land, air, and water while supporting regional economic vitality.
About Mozart Devco LLC
Mozart Devco LLC is an energy infrastructure development firm advancing scalable, waste-to-energy projects. Each year, more than 2.1 billion tons of municipal solid waste are generated worldwide, with less than 19 percent recycled or composted. Mozart integrates solutions addressing these challenges— transforming waste streams into clean, carbon-negative power.
Media Contact:
Carrie Rose Brennan – Communications Director
crbrennan@mozartdevco.com
Mozart Business Contacts:
Mark Rutledge – Chief Executive Officer
mrutledge@mozartdevco.com
Michael Dwinnell – Chief Development Officer
mdwinnell@mozartdevco.com
