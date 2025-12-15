Tech Veteran Launches First Survivor-Led Organization for AI Chatbot Psychological Harm

Paul A. Hebert, a Silicon Valley technology veteran with 30 years of experience, this week announced the launch of AI Recovery Collective (AIRC), the first survivor-led organization providing peer support and clinical resources for individuals experiencing psychological harm from AI chatbots. The announcement coincides with the release of his book Escaping the Spiral: How I Broke Free from AI Chatbots, and How You Can Too.