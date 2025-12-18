National Van Lines Delivers Holiday Cheer with Aspire Partnership
Employees and agents “play Santa” by donating and delivering gifts to individuals with disabilities in Aspire’s Community Homes.
Broadview, IL, December 18, 2025 --(PR.com)-- National Holding Company, a leader in the moving and relocation industry, is celebrating the season of giving through its annual Aspire Christmas Gift Giving Event. This week, a convoy of National Holding Company volunteers (and a festively decorated moving truck) made special deliveries to Aspire’s group homes, bringing personalized presents and plenty of holiday cheer. They were joined by the team at Mighty Moving & Storage, a local Chicagoland mover and affiliated agent of National Holding Company.
“Our team truly embraces the spirit of giving. We had employees from every department participate, from our drivers on the road to our corporate office staff,” said Tim Helenthal, Chairman & CEO of National Holding Company. “The goal is simple: Make sure every person Aspire serves feels remembered and special during the holidays.”
Over the course of the holiday season, employees joyfully donated more than 100 gifts to the cause. The grand finale came on December 15, when employees volunteered to load up a truck and personally deliver the wrapped gifts to Aspire’s Community Homes throughout the western Chicago suburbs. According to Aspire staff, the gift drop-off has become a highlight of the year for their clients. Some were singing carols when the truck arrived, and one gentleman exclaimed that it was, “the best Christmas ever!” upon receiving his new winter coat.
The gift-giving event also saw involvement from several of National Holding Company’s agent companies across the country, who contributed by collecting gifts and shipping them to Illinois. This nationwide effort underscores National Holding Company’s culture of corporate social responsibility and unity. In addition to Aspire, National Holding Company supports other charitable causes year-round, from Move For Hunger food drives to Wreaths Across America. By empowering employees to volunteer and give back, National Holding Company aims to be a force for good in the communities it serves.
About National Van Lines
Established in 1929, National Van Lines is proud to have a history of service stretching back nearly 100 years.
History: Established in 1929, National Van Lines is proud to have a history of service stretching back nearly 100 years. What started as a one-person operation has grown into a full-service moving company providing the best in residential moving, commercial moving, warehouse and storage, and more. Originating in Chicago, National Van Lines offers moving services across the country and the world. We’re standing by to help make your next relocation experience the easiest ever.
About Aspire
Aspire is a nonprofit organization based in Illinois that supports children and adults with developmental disabilities. Aspire’s comprehensive services include residential programs (Community Homes), job training, life skills coaching, and social enterprises that foster inclusivity. Founded in 1960, Aspire has a mission to create a community where people of all abilities live, learn, and grow together. Learn more at www.aspirechicago.com.
