"Happy End" an AI Animation powered by CineV, has been Named Finalist at Global AI Film Festival "Chroma Awards"
Overcoming Consistency and Directorial Limitations through Cinamon’s 3D-AI Hybrid Production Method
Seoul, Korea, South, January 05, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Cinamon, the developer of the 3D-based AI video production tool CineV, announced today that its AI-animated project titled "Happy End" has been named a finalist for the 'Fal Awards' (a Sponsor Award category) at the Chroma Awards.
Hosted by ElevenLabs, a leading global voice AI company, the Chroma Awards is a premier international competition for AI-generated content. The festival spotlights creative excellence across film, music videos, and gaming. This year’s event marked a historic milestone, with ElevenLabs reporting the largest number of submissions to date. Entries were judged on transparency in AI utilization and the clarity of the creator’s directorial intent.
The finalist entry is an omnibus AI animation project produced primarily using CineV. It features four poignant stories set on Earth’s final day as a comet approaches. Rather than focusing on grand spectacle, the project has earned acclaim for its delicate portrayal of the quiet, personal "final confessions" of ordinary youth, centering on human emotion and choice amidst an impending disaster.
At the core of the production is Cinamon’s proprietary 3D-AI Hybrid Pipeline. This innovative workflow involves first designing character placement, camera angles, movement, and facial expressions within a 3D environment, then integrating various image and video generative AI models to finalize the visuals. This approach effectively solves the "consistency problem"—long considered the greatest hurdle in AI filmmaking—by ensuring precise directorial control and seamless scene transitions.
“Being named a finalist is more than just a creative achievement; it is global recognition that AI can serve as a controllable creative partner rather than a mere automated tool,” said a spokesperson for Cinamon. “We hope this serves as a momentum for CineV to become the go-to tool for creators worldwide to realize their exact vision.”
Currently, Cinamon is expanding CineV’s reach into webtoons, web novels, and virtual content. Since launching its closed beta in December, the service has attracted over 1,000 global users. Moving forward, the company plans to continue refining its service for the international market and expanding collaborations with creators worldwide.
Hosted by ElevenLabs, a leading global voice AI company, the Chroma Awards is a premier international competition for AI-generated content. The festival spotlights creative excellence across film, music videos, and gaming. This year’s event marked a historic milestone, with ElevenLabs reporting the largest number of submissions to date. Entries were judged on transparency in AI utilization and the clarity of the creator’s directorial intent.
The finalist entry is an omnibus AI animation project produced primarily using CineV. It features four poignant stories set on Earth’s final day as a comet approaches. Rather than focusing on grand spectacle, the project has earned acclaim for its delicate portrayal of the quiet, personal "final confessions" of ordinary youth, centering on human emotion and choice amidst an impending disaster.
At the core of the production is Cinamon’s proprietary 3D-AI Hybrid Pipeline. This innovative workflow involves first designing character placement, camera angles, movement, and facial expressions within a 3D environment, then integrating various image and video generative AI models to finalize the visuals. This approach effectively solves the "consistency problem"—long considered the greatest hurdle in AI filmmaking—by ensuring precise directorial control and seamless scene transitions.
“Being named a finalist is more than just a creative achievement; it is global recognition that AI can serve as a controllable creative partner rather than a mere automated tool,” said a spokesperson for Cinamon. “We hope this serves as a momentum for CineV to become the go-to tool for creators worldwide to realize their exact vision.”
Currently, Cinamon is expanding CineV’s reach into webtoons, web novels, and virtual content. Since launching its closed beta in December, the service has attracted over 1,000 global users. Moving forward, the company plans to continue refining its service for the international market and expanding collaborations with creators worldwide.
Contact
CinamonContact
Hansol Lee
+821029961306
cinev.com
cinev@cinamon.io
Hansol Lee
+821029961306
cinev.com
cinev@cinamon.io
Categories