AI Reshapes Education: American High School Academy Expands AI Literacy and Prompt Engineering Instruction

American High School Academy expands its AI Literacy and Prompt Engineering program, formalizing instruction in AI fundamentals, prompt engineering and ethical technology use. As AI skills become a baseline for future jobs, the initiative prepares students by integrating skills across curricula, supporting diverse post-graduation pathways and promoting critical thinking, equity and responsible AI use. This expansion reflects educational trends calling AI literacy essential by 2026.