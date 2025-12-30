Colorado Springs' Historic and Award-Winning Holden House 1902 Bed & Breakfast Inn Brings Romance and Sparkle to the New Year
The Award-winning and historic bed and breakfast located in Colorado Springs announced a new discount special to welcome 2026 including the "New Year 4 You!" package which offers a stay of 4 nights with 4th night free through April 2026. The inn also features many other add-on packages including ensuite breakfast, babymoon, honeymoon and romantic options to make your stay sparkle.
Colorado Springs, CO, December 30, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Holden House 1902 Bed & Breakfast Inn, nestled in a historic Colorado Springs neighborhood is ringing in the New Year with a discount package which includes one night free with a four-night or more stay. Some date restrictions may apply for holidays and special event periods.
Traveler's will be treated to an inclusive package in a suite with private bath, upscale amenities, fireplace, full gourmet breakfast served in the dining room each morning or ensuite for an additional fee, also included are an afternoon wine social, welcome cookies and 24 hour coffee and tea. Free off-street parking and WiFi is included.
Holden House 1902 Bed & Breakfast Inn was established in 1986 as the first B&B in Colorado Springs located near the quaint shopping districts of historic Old Colorado City and Manitou Springs and is just one mile west of downtown. The inn's central location is perfect for easy driving access to America's Mountain Pikes Peak, scenic Garden of the Gods Park, the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Museum, hiking trails and museums, fine arts, performing arts center, restaurants and shops. Built in 1902 by early Colorado Springs pioneer, Isabel Holden, longtime innkeepers Sallie and Welling Clark have lovingly restored the three side-by-side Victorians and continue their love of hospitality with guests for nearly 40 years in operation. The inn has received numerous awards including best for honeymoon and anniversary, top guest ratings on Tripadvisor and Google, and is a recipient of a AAA diamond award among others.
For more information on packages or the inn, visit HoldenHouse.com or call 719-471-3980.
Categories