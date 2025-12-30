Colorado Springs' Historic and Award-Winning Holden House 1902 Bed & Breakfast Inn Brings Romance and Sparkle to the New Year

The Award-winning and historic bed and breakfast located in Colorado Springs announced a new discount special to welcome 2026 including the "New Year 4 You!" package which offers a stay of 4 nights with 4th night free through April 2026. The inn also features many other add-on packages including ensuite breakfast, babymoon, honeymoon and romantic options to make your stay sparkle.