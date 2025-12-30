Launch of Portable Tenant Screening Reports in Colorado
Colorado Springs, CO, December 30, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Colorado renters now have access to truly Portable (aka Reusable) Tenant Screening Reports, thanks to DSE Solutions LLC, DBA Reusable Tenant Screening Reports. This locally-owned-and-operated, Colorado-based small business was established in direct response to the passage of Colorado Residential Tenant Screening House Bill 23-1099.
With this launch, DSE Solutions introduces Colorado’s first fully compliant Portable Tenant Screening Report (PTSR) platform, designed to meet all state requirements while giving renters greater control, transparency, and cost savings during the rental application process.
The platform—also referred to as Reusable Tenant Screening Reports (RTSR)—allows renters to pay once and securely share a state-compliant screening report with up to 150 landlords or property managers over a 30-day period, saving both time and money. Additionally, landlords and property managers can trust the integrity of these reports as they are powered by TransUnion™ data. DSE Solutions LLC is a certified member of both the National Consumer Reporting Association (NCRA) and complies with the Fair Credit Reporting Act (FCRA). All screening reports are available on a secure platform, allowing tenants and landlords/property managers access via their own individual dashboards.
About DSE Solutions LLC and the Introduction of Portable Tenant Screening Reports
DSE Solutions LLC, operating as Reusable Tenant Screening Reports powered by TransUnion™ data, was established by Derek Exley to address the needs of Colorado renters. In response to Colorado House Bill 23-1099, the company became the first in the state to launch a tenant-focused, portable screening solution. This legislation, which took effect in 2024, formally authorized and regulated Portable Tenant Screening Reports (PTSRs) for use throughout Colorado.
The introduction of PTSRs enables tenants to reuse a single, state-compliant screening report for multiple rental applications. This change means renters are no longer burdened by paying multiple fees for each application they submit. Instead, they have the flexibility and financial relief to use one screening report across various rental opportunities, streamlining the application process and reducing costs for Colorado residents.
The Need for Reform
“Too many Coloradans searching for housing are forced to pay hundreds of dollars in redundant rental application fees,” Senator Tony Exum, D–Colorado Springs, shared with Shannon McBride, Chief Operating Officer of Reusable Tenant Screening Reports. Earlier this year, Exley personally experienced the burden of paying multiple fees for similar screening reports during his own rental application process. Realizing that no provider offered a state-compliant solution, despite the already passed state legislation, he invested in developing a compliant platform. Today, this platform is the only available service in Colorado delivering truly portable tenant screening reports that meet all state requirements.
Impact of the Legislation
“Requiring applicants to purchase a new screening report for every lease they pursue creates a significant financial burden, especially by the fourth, fifth, or sixth application. That’s why we passed legislation requiring landlords to accept recent screening reports without charging additional application fees. Paired with new rental protections for Coloradans with limited or no credit history, this law helps ensure that every family can find a place to call home without breaking the bank,” Senator Exum told McBride. With ReusableTenantScreeningReports.com, the benefits of this legislation are now accessible to both tenants and landlords throughout Colorado.
Alignment with Additional Legislation That Goes Into Effect January 1, 2026
The newly launched platform is also in compliance with legislation effective January 1, 2026, Colorado HB25-1236, which prohibits the consideration of credit reports for Coloradans using a housing subsidy. Senator Iman M. Jodeh, D–Aurora, told McBride, “The protection of renters’ rights has, and will continue to be, a priority for me and many legislators. While I feel like the bill didn’t go far enough, we’ll be sure to continue to build on the progress we make each session.”
Renter and Property Manager Experience with Reusable Tenant Screening Reports
A Renter’s Perspective: Trista Bundy’s Story
Trista B., from Colorado Springs, one of the first users of the Reusable Tenant Screening Reports platform, shared her positive experience with the new law and service. She said, “This law is practical—I saved time and money using Reusable Tenant Screening Reports for both my reports and my husband's. Rental ads mentioned that I could skip their screening fee with such a report, so I found the company online and was impressed with the simplicity of the process. I had no problems getting my reports and when I had a question about my husband’s reports, I called the company and was immediately assisted. In fact, they even followed up with me the next day to ensure I had everything I needed. I was very impressed with the follow-up and intuitiveness of the site. I highly recommend any renter considering more than one property use them for their screening reports.”
A Property Owner’s Perspective on Reusable Tenant Screening Reports
Lauren H., a property owner in Colorado, shared her experience with the portable tenant screening process. Over the years, many tenants requested to reuse their application materials from other leasing companies. However, Lauren was unable to accommodate these requests because tenants could not provide a sharable copy of their screening reports. This limitation led her to require new screening fees from each applicant.
Just this past week, one of Lauren’s tenants introduced her to Reusable Tenant Screening Reports by sending a link through email. Lauren was able to access the reports directly and found that they satisfied all of her criteria for tenant evaluation. The process was expeditious and thorough, eliminating the need for additional screening fees and saving time for both parties.
“Reusable Tenant Screening Reports was provided by one of my tenants this past week and fully met my needs in evaluating them as a suitable tenant. I believe it's an effective solution,” Lauren stated.
How Does a Tenant Get an Official Colorado Portable Tenant Screening Report?
5 Easy Steps:
1. Register an account at ReusableTenantScreeningReports.com and fill out an approximately 10-minute application.
2. Pay $59.95 once.
3. Invite landlords/property managers via a secure email link.
4. After your first accepted invite, verify your identity one time to generate your screening report.
5. Use your completed application to invite up to 150 landlords/property managers over 30 days from your dashboard.
The personal dashboard gives tenants full control over their screening reports. They can manage access by revoking previously sent landlord/property manager invitations, sending out new invitations, and updating key documents at any time. Landlords/property managers have access to their own dashboard, free of charge, where they are able to review the reports generated related to the tenants they have been invited by.
Do Landlords in Colorado Have to Accept These Reports?
olorado House Bill 23-1099 requires landlords to accept a complete and accurate Portable Tenant Screening Report (PTSR) without charging tenants for another report. If landlords violate this law, they face a $2,500 penalty plus court costs and attorney fees, unless they fix the issue within 7 days of notice, in which case they owe the tenant $50 instead. Landlords may use their own screening services but cannot charge tenants for them.
Future Plans for Expansion
“We are prepared for national expansion targeting other states that have already enacted similar legislation permitting shareable tenant screening reports. When we started to create the website, we were thinking Colorado, within a month we realized that there are other states with similar legislation and no solution fully providing portability,” stated McBride. The company has identified several states for future expansion, including California, Illinois, Rhode Island, Maryland, New York, and Washington State. Colorado was selected as the initial launch state because it is the company’s home market.
Reusable Tenant Screening Reports Mission and Commitment
DSE Solutions LLC, doing business as Reusable Tenant Screening Reports, is a locally owned and operated Colorado-based small business. While other companies are involved in several facets of the residential rental space, Reusable Tenant Screening Reports’ sole focus and mission is to provide shareable tenant screening reports to benefit tenants in the rental application process. Reusable Tenant Screening Reports have partnered with TransUnion™ to provide the most trusted and accurate background data necessary for state compliance and landlord/property manager acceptance. DSE Solutions LLC maintains the highest standards for data accuracy and legal compliance, as all reports are powered by TransUnion™ data and DSE Solutions LLC is a certified member of both the National Consumer Reporting Association (NCRA) and complies with the Fair Credit Reporting Act (FCRA).
For Questions, More Information, or Interviews
Derek Exley, President and CEO, 719-725-1229, DerekExley@gmail.com
Shannon McBride, COO, 720-394-5274, Shannon@ReusableTenantScreeningReports.com
Additional Resources
ReusableTenantScreeningReports.com/colorado/
Tony Exum (D) — Phone: 303-866-6364 — Email: tony.exum.senate@coleg.gov
Iman Jodeh (D) — Phone: 303-866-3432 — Email: iman.jodeh.senate@coleg.gov
Link to Press Release for Bill HB23-1099: https://www.senatedems.co/newsroom/signed-fields-amp-exums-bill-to-reduce-costs-for-rentersnbsp
Link to Press Release for Bill HB25-1236: https://www.senatedems.co/newsroom/bill-to-expand-access-to-low-income-housing-passes-senate?rq=HB25-1236
Link to State Legislation: https://leg.colorado.gov/bills/hb23-1099 and https://leg.colorado.gov/bills/hb25-1236
Shannon McBride
720-394-5274
https://reusabletenantscreeningreports.com
Shannon McBride
720-394-5274
https://reusabletenantscreeningreports.com
