Steadfast Partners Helps OP Consulting Group NW Achieve CMMC Level 1 Self-Attestation
Austin, TX, January 12, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Steadfast Partners, a leading cybersecurity consultancy, is proud to announce its successful collaboration with OP Consulting Group NW, enabling the organization to complete its Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification (CMMC) Level 1 self-attestation. This achievement underscores both companies’ commitment to cybersecurity compliance and risk reduction for defense contractors.
Through Steadfast Partners’ Accelerate Program, OP Consulting Group NW streamlined its compliance readiness process, ensuring alignment with CMMC Level 1 practices focused on basic safeguarding of Federal Contract Information (FCI).
“We are thrilled to support OP Consulting Group NW in achieving CMMC Level 1,” said Marc Sabelli, Co-Founder of Steadfast Partners. “Our mission is to help organizations strengthen their security posture so they can focus on what they do best. This partnership exemplifies how readiness and collaboration drive success.”
Olivia Pittman, CEO of OP Consulting Group NW, added:
“Our collaboration with Steadfast Partners was instrumental in achieving this milestone. Their structured approach and expertise gave us confidence in our compliance posture and positioned us for continued success in the defense contracting space.”
Why This Matters
CMMC Level 1 represents foundational cybersecurity practices, including access control, media protection, and system integrity. Achieving this certification demonstrates OP Consulting Group NW’s dedication to cybersecurity compliance, risk management, and resilience—critical for organizations working with the Department of Defense.
About Steadfast Partners
Steadfast Partners is a cybersecurity consultancy based in Austin, Texas, dedicated to helping organizations reduce risk, achieve compliance, and build resilience. Through its Accelerate and Fortify service lines, Steadfast Partners delivers hands-on expertise in CMMC readiness, GRC automation, and continuous assurance.
Learn more at www.steadfastpartners.io.
About OP Consulting Group NW
OP Consulting Group NW provides expert consulting services to help organizations optimize operations and achieve strategic goals. Based in Pensacola, Florida, OP Consulting Group NW is committed to delivering excellence and building trusted partnerships.
Learn more at www.opconsults.com.
Through Steadfast Partners’ Accelerate Program, OP Consulting Group NW streamlined its compliance readiness process, ensuring alignment with CMMC Level 1 practices focused on basic safeguarding of Federal Contract Information (FCI).
“We are thrilled to support OP Consulting Group NW in achieving CMMC Level 1,” said Marc Sabelli, Co-Founder of Steadfast Partners. “Our mission is to help organizations strengthen their security posture so they can focus on what they do best. This partnership exemplifies how readiness and collaboration drive success.”
Olivia Pittman, CEO of OP Consulting Group NW, added:
“Our collaboration with Steadfast Partners was instrumental in achieving this milestone. Their structured approach and expertise gave us confidence in our compliance posture and positioned us for continued success in the defense contracting space.”
Why This Matters
CMMC Level 1 represents foundational cybersecurity practices, including access control, media protection, and system integrity. Achieving this certification demonstrates OP Consulting Group NW’s dedication to cybersecurity compliance, risk management, and resilience—critical for organizations working with the Department of Defense.
About Steadfast Partners
Steadfast Partners is a cybersecurity consultancy based in Austin, Texas, dedicated to helping organizations reduce risk, achieve compliance, and build resilience. Through its Accelerate and Fortify service lines, Steadfast Partners delivers hands-on expertise in CMMC readiness, GRC automation, and continuous assurance.
Learn more at www.steadfastpartners.io.
About OP Consulting Group NW
OP Consulting Group NW provides expert consulting services to help organizations optimize operations and achieve strategic goals. Based in Pensacola, Florida, OP Consulting Group NW is committed to delivering excellence and building trusted partnerships.
Learn more at www.opconsults.com.
Contact
Steadfast Partners LLCContact
Marc Sabelli
737-210-5503
https://www.steadfastpartners.io
Marc Sabelli
737-210-5503
https://www.steadfastpartners.io
Categories