CanVeer Biopharma Launches Validation Program for Flagship Neonatal Therapeutic and Appoints Executive Team
CanVeer announces the launch of the validation program for its flagship product, AlveoShield™ (Investigational New Drug). The program targets preterm newborns with or at risk of developing bronchopulmonary dysplasia (BPD). Bronchopulmonary dysplasia is a chronic respiratory disease affecting preterm neonates who require assisted ventilation. AlveoShield™ is designed to potentially prevent and treat BPD. CanVeer also announces the appointment of Sherif Louis as CEO and Behzad Yeganeh as CSO.
Mississauga, Canada, January 13, 2026 --(PR.com)-- CanVeer Biopharma Inc. (the "Company" or "CanVeer"), a biotech company dedicated to advancing life-changing therapeutics with a special focus on preterm newborn conditions, today announced the launch of the validation program for its flagship product, AlveoShield™ (Investigational New Drug). The program targets preterm newborns with or at risk of developing bronchopulmonary dysplasia (BPD).
Bronchopulmonary dysplasia is a chronic respiratory disease affecting preterm neonates born with underdeveloped lungs who require assisted ventilation. The pressure from necessary oxygen therapy can cause lasting damage to vulnerable lung tissue, leading to BPD. Children with BPD may suffer lifelong and often life-threatening respiratory complications. In North America, approximately 13-15% of newborns are born preterm, with over 50% requiring assisted ventilation. This results in an estimated 250,000 newborns at risk of developing BPD annually.
AlveoShield™, CanVeer's proprietary investigational therapeutic, is designed to potentially prevent and treat BPD by interfering with the specific biological pathway that leads to lung damage. It is supported by robust scientific evidence, including proof-of-principle and feasibility studies in postmortem infant lung tissue, in vitro models, and juvenile animal models. The aggressive validation program aims to complete IND-enabling preclinical studies, targeting a first-in-human trial in Q2-Q3 2027. CanVeer holds a U.S. provisional patent for the AlveoShield technology with potential protection until 2045 and plans to file for national phase entry by Q2 2026.
CanVeer is also pleased to announce the appointment of its executive leadership: Sherif Louis, PhD, MBA(C), as Chief Executive Officer and Dr. Behzad Yeganeh, PhD, as Chief Scientific Officer.
Dr. Louis brings over 15 years of executive leadership in developing and commercializing innovative healthcare and precision medicine products. He has held senior roles at publicly traded and private companies, as well as non-profit organizations, and is recognized for building global strategic partnerships and fostering strong relationships with investors and advisors.
Dr. Yeganeh brings over 20 years of healthcare research excellence, focusing on neonatal respiratory diseases and stem cell technologies. Having conducted cutting-edge research at top Canadian and international institutions, he is the author of over 45 peer-reviewed publications and several patent applications. Dr. Yeganeh is the primary inventor of the CanVeer intellectual property governing AlveoShield.
"I am thrilled to lead CanVeer through this exciting chapter as we validate AlveoShield," said Sherif Louis, CEO of CanVeer. "We have planned an aggressive program to bring AlveoShield to the clinic, aiming to give these babies a chance to overcome BPD and start life with a normal breath. I look forward to our pre-IND meeting with the FDA to align on our development pathway."
About CanVeer Biopharma Inc.
CanVeer is a privately held biopharmaceutical company focused on advancing life-changing innovative paediatric and neonatal therapeutics. Its flagship product, AlveoShield™, is an investigational drug positioned to potentially prevent and treat Bronchopulmonary Dysplasia (BPD), a chronic respiratory condition affecting preterm neonates requiring assisted ventilation. Currently, there is no approved therapy to prevent or treat BPD. AlveoShield™ is designed to interfere with the molecular pathway that causes the condition. For more information, please visit www.canveer.com.
For further information, please contact:
Sherif Louis, CEO
CanVeer Biopharma Inc.
647-293-6555
info@canveer.com
www.canveer.com
Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking information is often identified by terms such as "will," "intends," "potential," "aiming," "planned," or similar expressions and includes statements regarding the clinical efficacy and commercial viability of AlveoShield™, anticipated development timelines (including the IND-enabling studies and first-in-human trial), regulatory milestones, and patent filings. These statements are based on current expectations and are subject to significant risks, uncertainties, and assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially. These include risks inherent in drug development, regulatory processes, and intellectual property protection. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements except as required by law. This release is for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities of CanVeer Biopharma Inc.
