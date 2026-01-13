PathogenDx Launches Unified Salmonella Testing System at IPPE 2026, Delivering Practical Solutions for Detection, Quantitation, and Serotyping

As USDA Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) intensifies efforts to reduce Salmonella contamination in poultry products, and industry stakeholders seek practical, science-based tools to meet evolving expectations, PathogenDx today announced the launch of its Unified Salmonella Testing System at the International Production & Processing Expo (IPPE)—the world’s largest poultry industry event.