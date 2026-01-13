PathogenDx Launches Unified Salmonella Testing System at IPPE 2026, Delivering Practical Solutions for Detection, Quantitation, and Serotyping
As USDA Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) intensifies efforts to reduce Salmonella contamination in poultry products, and industry stakeholders seek practical, science-based tools to meet evolving expectations, PathogenDx today announced the launch of its Unified Salmonella Testing System at the International Production & Processing Expo (IPPE)—the world’s largest poultry industry event.
Scottsdale, AZ, January 13, 2026 --(PR.com)-- At IPPE 2026, PathogenDx is introducing D3 Array™ SalSure Detect, D3 Array™ SalSure Quant, D3 Array™ Serox, and D3 Array™ SalVac —a comprehensive suite of rapid, accurate, and cost-effective solutions designed to address the full spectrum of Salmonella testing needs in poultry processing environments, including detection, quantitation, serotyping, and vaccine identification.
“FSIS has been clear that future Salmonella strategies must be grounded in science, operationally feasible, and equitable to establishments of all sizes,” said Milan Patel, CEO at PathogenDx. “At the same time, poultry processors have told us they need tools that work in real production facilities, in real time, without adding complexity or cost. These products were built specifically to meet those needs—today and into the future.”
A Practical, Unified Approach to Salmonella Control
PathogenDx’s newly launched products are the result of collaboration with industry stakeholders, academic researchers, and public-sector scientists, including ongoing engagement with USDA ARS partners. Importantly, PathogenDx has focused on developing solutions that can support any performance standard framework FSIS may adopt—whether based on presence/absence, quantitation thresholds, serotype risk, or hybrid models.
The Unified Salmonella Testing System includes:
D3 Array™ SalSure™ Detect – Rapid, high-confidence detection of Salmonella for routine monitoring and verification.
D3 Array™ SalSure™ Quant – Accurate, reproducible quantitation of Salmonella across low and high CFU ranges, enabling meaningful process control and risk-based decision-making.
D3 Array™ Serox™ – Fast, low-cost molecular serotyping that delivers actionable results within operational timelines—without the delays or expense of conventional NGS or qPCR methods.
D3 Array™ SalVac™ – A more accurate solution than today’s tests, helping processors identify vaccinated samples/batch, and helping improve Category ratings.
Together, these tools allow processors to move beyond presence/absence testing and adopt a more proactive, data-driven approach to reducing Salmonella contamination.
Built for the Entire Poultry Industry
PathogenDx designed this system to be scalable and adaptable, supporting large integrated processors as well as small and very small establishments. The technologies integrate seamlessly into existing laboratory workflows and are optimized for speed, accuracy, and affordability—key barriers historically associated with quantitation and serotyping, and accurate and robust vaccine identification to support poultry processing Category ratings.
The company is currently partnering with leading poultry processors, with successful deployments underway. With the IPPE launch, these solutions are now available to the broader poultry industry, giving processors an opportunity to address current and get ahead of future Salmonella challenges.
AOAC Certification in Progress
All newly launched products are currently in the process of AOAC certification, reinforcing PathogenDx’s commitment to scientific rigor, regulatory credibility, and industry confidence.
Meet PathogenDx at IPPE
Poultry processors attending IPPE are invited to visit PathogenDx at Booth [B45080] to see demonstrations, discuss real-world applications, and learn how the Unified Salmonella Testing System can support their food safety and compliance strategies.
“Reducing Salmonella contamination requires better data, better tools, and better alignment between science and operations,” added Milan Patel. “We believe these products represent a major step forward for the industry, faster turn-around time, lower cost and higher accuracy.”
About PathogenDx
PathogenDx is a leading molecular diagnostics company focused on delivering fast, accurate, and cost-effective solutions for food safety testing with its D3 Array TM technology. By combining advanced assay chemistry with practical testing workflows, PathogenDx helps food producers detect, quantify, and characterize pathogens with confidence—supporting safer food and smarter decision-making across the supply chain.
For more information or to schedule a meeting at IPPE, visit www.pathogendx.com/food or contact media@pathogendx.com.
Contact
PathogenDxContact
Milan Patel
800-641-5751
www.pathogendx.com
