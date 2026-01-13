Intertwined Expands Access to Financial Literacy with Permanent Free School Tier Beginning in the 2026-2027 Academic Year
Intertwined empowers students with hands-on financial literacy through engaging, classroom-ready tools—now available with a permanent free tier for educators.
Evansville, IN, January 13, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Intertwined, a nationally recognized AI-powered financial literacy education platform, today announced a historic update to its pricing model for the 2026–2027 school year, introducing a permanent free tier for K–12 educators and the lowest premium pricing in company history.
The move significantly expands access to high-quality, standards-aligned financial education while reaffirming Intertwined’s long-term commitment to equitable learning outcomes, educator empowerment, and student readiness for the real world.
Permanent Free Financial Literacy Access for K–12 Educators
Beginning with the 2026–2027 academic year, Intertwined’s Starter (Free) Tier will be permanently available to educators nationwide at no cost. Unlike limited-time trials or restricted demos, the free tier provides meaningful, classroom-ready instruction tools with no expiration or usage caps.
Starter Tier — Forever Free
The Starter Tier includes, at no cost:
1. Solo Teacher Account
2. Teaching Toolkit
3. 100+ Standards-Aligned Lesson Plans
4. 200+ Worksheets & Answer Keys
5. 10+ Arcade-Style Financial Literacy Games
6. Financial Calculators
7. Email Support (5 Business Days)
This ensures that every teacher, regardless of school budget, can immediately deliver high-quality financial literacy instruction without administrative friction or funding barriers.
Lowest Premium Pricing in Intertwined’s History
For schools and districts seeking advanced simulations, analytics, and professional support, Intertwined has reduced pricing across all paid plans. All premium tiers are billed annually on a transparent per-student basis.
Classrooms & Schools Pricing (USD / Student / Year)
Starter — Free
Designed for individual teachers and pilot classrooms
Core — $7 per student per year
Designed for budgeting instruction and student insights
Plus — $13 per student per year
Designed for advanced simulations and personalized support
Pro — $15 per student per year
Designed for a full course library and entrepreneurship tools
Features Available by Tier
All tiers include access to the Teaching Toolkit and Personal Finance Teacher Curriculum. Additional features expand by tier as follows:
Starter
1. Teaching Toolkit
2. Personal Finance Teacher Curriculum
3. Email support within 5 business days
Core
1. Everything in Starter, plus;
2. Personal Finance Student Curriculum
3. Personal Budget Simulator
4. Student Learning Insights & Reports
5. Email support within 3–5 business days
Plus
1. Everything in Core, plus;
2. Stock Market Simulator
3. Dedicated Account Manager
4. Email support within 1–3 business days
Pro
1. Everything in Plus, plus;
2. Business Startup Simulator
3. OpenStax Courses from Rice University
4. Priority support
District & Statewide Financial Literacy Solutions
Intertwined continues to offer custom district and statewide pricing for large-scale implementations.
District Plan (Custom Pricing)
1. Everything in Pro, plus;
2. Administrator Portal
3. SIS & LMS Integrations
4. Single Sign-On (SSO)
5. In-Person Onboarding & Professional Development
6. Priority Email and Phone Support
Legacy Pricing Fully Honored
Intertwined remains committed to long-term partners and early adopters.
1. All legacy pricing will continue to be honored
2. Whichever price is lower—legacy or new—will apply
3. No action is required from existing customers
This guarantee applies to all previously onboarded schools and districts.
National Recognition and Global Education Impact
Intertwined’s mission-driven approach to financial literacy education has been recognized nationally. In 2025, the company was selected for the Nasdaq Milestone Makers program, which highlights high-impact companies driving measurable social and economic progress.
Intertwined’s work directly aligns with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goal 4 (SDG 4): Quality Education, supporting inclusive, equitable learning opportunities and improving real-world readiness for students across diverse communities.
“Our recognition through Nasdaq Milestone Makers reflects the impact educators and students are creating with Intertwined every day,” said Kerry Ao, Founder and CEO. “Financial literacy is foundational to opportunity, and making it accessible at scale is essential to achieving educational equity.”
Learn More or Get Started for Free
Educators and administrators can explore pricing or activate the free tier at:
https://www.intertwinedfinance.com/pricing
About Intertwined
Intertwined's mission is to empower learners to navigate their financial futures with confidence. The company delivers engaging, AI-powered financial education solutions that personalize and gamify the learning experience, making financial literacy accessible and impactful for K–12 schools, higher education institutions, and communities nationwide. By bridging theory and practice, Intertwined ignites entrepreneurial mindsets, fosters lifelong financial competence, and champions economic equity for all.
Contact
IntertwinedContact
Kerry Ao
317-610-0850
www.intertwinedfinance.com
Kerry Ao
317-610-0850
www.intertwinedfinance.com
