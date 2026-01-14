Cooper Machinery Services Establishes New Oklahoma City Facility to Better Serve Regional Customers
Oklahoma City, OK, January 14, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Cooper Machinery Services (“Cooper”) has established new operations in Oklahoma City to better support the region’s large installed base of reciprocating compression equipment.
The Oklahoma City location strengthens Cooper’s O.E.M. service and support for AJAX®, Gemini®, and Superior® equipment, enabling faster response times and deeper technical expertise closer to customers across the Mid-Continent.
“Oklahoma is one of the most important installed bases for AJAX and reciprocating compression equipment in North America,” said Dustin Molyneaux, Gulf Coast Regional Leader for Cooper Machinery Services. “Expanding our presence in Oklahoma City allows us to better serve customers with experienced people and the O.E.M.-aligned solutions our customers expect from Cooper.”
As part of this expansion, L&L Engine & Compressor Service is now part of Cooper, bringing additional local expertise into the Cooper organization. Cooper also welcomes Markham “Hooch” Cobb, who brings 35 years of experience serving customers throughout Oklahoma and the surrounding region and joins Cooper from L&L.
The Oklahoma City operation is part of Cooper’s growing North American service network and long-term commitment to customer uptime and reliability.
