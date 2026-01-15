Building and Air Maintenance LLC Launches Innovative Pilot Program to Elevate Indoor Air Quality and Mechanical System Performance Across Pennsylvania
Pine Grove, PA, January 15, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Building and Air Maintenance LLC (BAM), a leader in HVAC restoration, air system cleaning, and mechanical maintenance solutions, is announcing the launch of its pilot program designed to raise the standards of safety, efficiency, and compliance for commercial and industrial facilities throughout the region.
“As the owner of BAM LLC, I have made it our mission to raise the bar for what customers can expect from their mechanical systems,” said Travis McCormick. “This pilot program is a major step toward that goal. It gives facilities a firsthand look at the measurable improvements that come from professional system restoration, detailed reporting, and ongoing preventative maintenance.”
The pilot program provides participating facilities with a comprehensive service package that includes:
• A full inspection of HVAC and ventilation systems
• NADCA certified duct cleaning and particulate reduction
• Chiller and cooling tower maintenance assessments
• Energy efficiency diagnostics
• A customized plan outlining long term system health and cost saving opportunities working directly with facility managers, BAM will demonstrate how improved air handling and mechanical performance can reduce operational costs while supporting healthier environments for occupants.
“We built this program to show the real impact proper maintenance can have,” said McCormick. “From reduced energy consumption to extended equipment lifespan, the benefits add up fast. Our goal is simple. Prove the value, earn trust, and support our clients with the highest level of service in the industry.”
The pilot program is now open to select commercial buildings, schools, healthcare facilities, and manufacturing sites across Pennsylvania. BAM LLC will provide detailed reporting and performance benchmarking to participating partners throughout the program.
For inquiries or enrollment information, contact Building and Air Maintenance LLC at 570 900 5827 or visit buildingandair.com.
Based in Pine Grove Pennsylvania, BAM LLC specializes in HVAC system restoration, air duct cleaning, cooling tower resurfacing, and facility maintenance services. The company is committed to improving building performance, indoor air quality, and long term mechanical reliability for clients across the commercial, industrial, and government sectors.
Travis McCormick
(570) 900-5827
buildingandair.com
