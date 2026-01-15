ArcSite Achieves SOC 2 Type II and ISO/IEC 27001 Certification
ArcSite now meets SOC 2 Type II and ISO/IEC 27001 security standards. This validates its commitment to enterprise-grade data protection, ensuring project drawings, customer information, and financial data are safeguarded under rigorous, independently audited controls.
Grand Rapids, MI, January 15, 2026 --(PR.com)-- ArcSite, a leading mobile-first drawing, estimating, and proposal platform for field service professionals, today announced it has achieved SOC 2 Type II compliance and ISO/IEC 27001 certification for its Information Security Management System (ISMS).
These certifications reinforce ArcSite's commitment to enterprise-grade security, privacy, and data integrity, giving organizations the confidence to scale with ArcSite as a trusted partner.
"As ArcSite grows to serve enterprise customers and multi-location organizations, maintaining world-class security standards is non-negotiable. These certifications reflect our commitment to responsible data practices and earning the trust of businesses that depend on ArcSite for their daily operations,” said Scott Weigel, VP of Operations at ArcSite.
What are the certifications?
• SOC 2 Type II Compliance
Evaluates the design of ArcSite's security controls across five Trust Service Criteria: security, availability, processing integrity, confidentiality, and privacy. The "Type II" designation confirms these controls have been tested over a minimum six-month period by an independent auditor.
• ISO/IEC 27001 Certification
An internationally recognized standard that confirms ArcSite has established, implemented, and continuously improves its Information Security Management System (ISMS).
This certification demonstrates systematic risk management, employee security training, incident response protocols, and ongoing compliance monitoring.
These industry-recognized frameworks are particularly critical for organizations handling sensitive customer data, financial information, and proprietary business workflows.
Why this Matters
Whether you're managing project drawings, material libraries, customer data, or financial transactions, you can trust that ArcSite safeguards your information under rigorous standards.
About ArcSite
Founded in 2014, ArcSite is a mobile-first CAD platform that empowers field professionals to create accurate drawings, generate instant takeoffs, present same-day estimates, and collect payments, all from a tablet or phone. Trusted by thousands of field operators and trade specialists, ArcSite simplifies the complexity of traditional CAD software, bringing the entire workflow directly to the field.
For more information about ArcSite's security practices and certifications, visit https://www.arcsite.com/features/soc-2.
Contact
ArcSiteContact
Sanica Apte
561-427-9255
www.arcsite.com
