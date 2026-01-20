Fallout 76 Content Creators Go All-in for Charity at El Gato Pub Poker Invitational
Helvetia, WV, January 20, 2026 --(PR.com)-- El Gato Pub is excited to announce the first-ever Gato Pub Poker Invitational, kicking off the “From Paw to Plate” charity campaign in support of Feeding America. This high-stakes event brings together Fallout 76 content creators for a lively poker tournament during Helvetia’s real-life Fasnacht celebration, all to help families in need.
On Friday, February 13, from 1 PM to 6 PM ET, notable Fallout 76 players and a seasoned Texas Hold’em dealer will gather in scenic Appalachia. The action will be livestreamed at https://twitch.tv/elgatopub, inviting fans worldwide to cheer, donate, and make a difference.
The “From Paw to Plate” initiative reflects El Gato Pub’s ongoing commitment to fighting food insecurity. They chose to raise money for Feeding America, the nation’s largest hunger-relief organization, to turn every hand played into hope for families across the country.
Donations will be accepted via Tiltify, allowing viewers to contribute and have fun while doing some real good.
“Our players are used to running parades in Fallout 76 every year, but this year, I wanted to bring us together in person for something good,” said Shredz, owner of El Gato Pub. “Fasnacht is the perfect backdrop for a fun, meaningful event. Food insecurity is real, and we’re excited to help—while having a blast with friends.”
How to Join the Fun:
• Tune in to https://twitch.tv/elgatopub on Friday, February 13, 1–6 PM ET.
• Donate securely via Tiltify; all proceeds go to Feeding America.
• Enjoy interactive chaos, rewards that influence the tournament, and direct engagement with players.
Special Incentives for Donors:
• Exclusive invitational chips and coins
• Fasnacht souvenirs
• Player influence and BeanBoozled challenges
• Milestone raffles with unique prizes
• Every dollar donated provides 10 meals to families in need
Whether you’re a Fallout 76 veteran, a poker fan, or simply passionate about giving back, join the Gato Pub Poker Invitational and help turn every dollar into hope for a hunger-free future.
Contact
El Gato Pub
Kayce Baker
888.990.GATO
elgatopub.com
