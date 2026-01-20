Fischer Piano Instruction in Midlothian/Brandermill, VA
Piano lessons given by Rhonda Fischer, concert pianist for new beginners, adults and children in Midlothian/Brandermill, VA area.
Midlothian, VA, January 20, 2026 --(PR.com)-- After teaching 45 plus years Rhonda Fischer is taking on new students in Midlothian, Brandermill and surrounding areas in VA. Lessons are designed to introduce students to the joy of playing the piano in a supportive, fun environment specializing in classical, popular, broadway and improvised teachings.
Educated from the Eastman School of Music in Rochester, NY and teaching in dozens of music schools around the country Rhonda continues her journey to enrich more students to love music. Taught by award-winning instructor (Rhonda Fischer), covering basic piano skills, music theory, and simple melodies, perfect for absolute beginners is her specialty. Rhonda creates a learning experience that is accessible, fun and engaging. Learn a lifelong skill, reduce stress, boost creativity, and connect with music. She believes everyone has music inside of them. Piano can be achievable at any age and is incredibly rewarding. Lessons are taught in Fischer's Home Studio.
