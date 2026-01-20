Evolve Medical Announces the Launch of a New Mental Wellness Technology - EXOMIND™

Evolve Medical announces the launch of EXOMIND™, a non-invasive mental wellness technology using FDA-cleared transcranial magnetic stimulation (TMS) to support cognitive performance and emotional wellbeing. Drug-free and requiring no downtime, EXOMIND™ leverages neuroplasticity to enhance mood, focus, and mental clarity as part of Evolve Medical’s holistic, science-based approach to brain health.