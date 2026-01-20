Evolve Medical Announces the Launch of a New Mental Wellness Technology - EXOMIND™
Evolve Medical announces the launch of EXOMIND™, a non-invasive mental wellness technology using FDA-cleared transcranial magnetic stimulation (TMS) to support cognitive performance and emotional wellbeing. Drug-free and requiring no downtime, EXOMIND™ leverages neuroplasticity to enhance mood, focus, and mental clarity as part of Evolve Medical’s holistic, science-based approach to brain health.
Deer Park, NY, January 20, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Evolve Medical, a provider of non-invasive solutions for wellbeing, announced the launch of EXOMIND™. This new technique uses another breakthrough technology to improve cognitive performance and emotional wellbeing. This is expected to change how Evolve Medical’s clients approach mental wellness. The alternative to traditional pharmaceutical interventions opens new avenues for managing cognitive health, while relying on the latest technologies.
Backed By Science
EXOMIND™ uses a technology called TMS or transcranial magnetic stimulation. It works based on neuroplasticity, which is just a formal way of saying that your brain possesses the ability to change, grow, and even build new pathways. How does this work? EXOMIND™ like a gym for the brain. While a regular gym strengthens your muscles, this solution “tones” your mind by using magnetic pulses to help different parts of your brain talk to each other more effectively.
EXOMIND™ focuses on those areas of the brain that control mood, motivation, concentration, and emotions. Unlike the gym, no physical effort is needed for this technique to show results.
“True wellness is more than physical fitness. It includes the mind, which we often ignore completely. EXOMIND™ uses FDA-cleared TMS protocol to support cognitive and emotional health as part of holistic well-being,” says the founder of the clinic, Dr. Hasib Sarij.
No Downtime
EXOMIND™ is a non-invasive solution for brain health without any downtime. It is a drug-free technique and requires no sedation or recovery time. People can return to their daily activities immediately after a visit, which makes it a highly suitable choice for busy professionals. Such solutions are highly sought by those who want mental clarity without the side effects from medication.
“We believe that brain health is a crucial part of the overall wellbeing and a cornerstone of healthy and happy life,” says a clinical expert at Evolve Medical.
The launch of EXOMIND™ highlights Evolve Medical’s vision of leveraging technology to improve human health. The new launch helps your brain remain sharp for longer. This is a step forward in Evolve Medical’s mission to offer personalized, proactive, and holistic care. The treatments are conducted by trained clinicians in safe and monitored environments. The brain stimulation device gently activates targeted neural networks associated with mood regulation, focus, and emotional resilience. Stress and mental fatigue are common concerns across age groups.
About Evolve Medical
Evolve Medical has its headquarters in Deer Park, New York. It is a boutique wellness clinic that offers functional and regenerative medicine. The clinic combines the latest medical technologies with personalized patient care, to help people improve their health and quality of life. The founder, Dr. Hasib Mikael Sarij, is a board-certified Internal Medicine and Interventional Pain Management practitioner with over 20 years of experience in the medical industry. Evolve Medical also provides longevity medicine and wellness infusions. They meet the health needs of the Long Island community through science-based care.
The clinic combines functional medicine with cutting-edge techniques, such as brain stimulation, to address the root causes of wellness imbalances rather than just treating symptoms.
Backed By Science
EXOMIND™ uses a technology called TMS or transcranial magnetic stimulation. It works based on neuroplasticity, which is just a formal way of saying that your brain possesses the ability to change, grow, and even build new pathways. How does this work? EXOMIND™ like a gym for the brain. While a regular gym strengthens your muscles, this solution “tones” your mind by using magnetic pulses to help different parts of your brain talk to each other more effectively.
EXOMIND™ focuses on those areas of the brain that control mood, motivation, concentration, and emotions. Unlike the gym, no physical effort is needed for this technique to show results.
“True wellness is more than physical fitness. It includes the mind, which we often ignore completely. EXOMIND™ uses FDA-cleared TMS protocol to support cognitive and emotional health as part of holistic well-being,” says the founder of the clinic, Dr. Hasib Sarij.
No Downtime
EXOMIND™ is a non-invasive solution for brain health without any downtime. It is a drug-free technique and requires no sedation or recovery time. People can return to their daily activities immediately after a visit, which makes it a highly suitable choice for busy professionals. Such solutions are highly sought by those who want mental clarity without the side effects from medication.
“We believe that brain health is a crucial part of the overall wellbeing and a cornerstone of healthy and happy life,” says a clinical expert at Evolve Medical.
The launch of EXOMIND™ highlights Evolve Medical’s vision of leveraging technology to improve human health. The new launch helps your brain remain sharp for longer. This is a step forward in Evolve Medical’s mission to offer personalized, proactive, and holistic care. The treatments are conducted by trained clinicians in safe and monitored environments. The brain stimulation device gently activates targeted neural networks associated with mood regulation, focus, and emotional resilience. Stress and mental fatigue are common concerns across age groups.
About Evolve Medical
Evolve Medical has its headquarters in Deer Park, New York. It is a boutique wellness clinic that offers functional and regenerative medicine. The clinic combines the latest medical technologies with personalized patient care, to help people improve their health and quality of life. The founder, Dr. Hasib Mikael Sarij, is a board-certified Internal Medicine and Interventional Pain Management practitioner with over 20 years of experience in the medical industry. Evolve Medical also provides longevity medicine and wellness infusions. They meet the health needs of the Long Island community through science-based care.
The clinic combines functional medicine with cutting-edge techniques, such as brain stimulation, to address the root causes of wellness imbalances rather than just treating symptoms.
Contact
Evolve MedicalContact
Dr. Hasib Sarij
631-253-1313
https://www.evolve4health.com/
Dr. Hasib Sarij
631-253-1313
https://www.evolve4health.com/
Categories