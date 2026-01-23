Musicians Around the World Help Songwriter Battle Lyme Disease and Fund Research

Steve Ehrlich, a Chronic Lyme Disease patient, has assembled 25 professional musicians from 10 countries to record music he wrote from his living room sofa. The music can be found on Going Places, a contemporary jazz album performed by Ehrlich's virtual collective, The Inter Section. All proceeds from the album will be used to fund Lyme Disease research. The album, which features vibrant melodies and rhythms from Latin America, Africa and the Mediterranean, is available on all streaming apps.