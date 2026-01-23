Musicians Around the World Help Songwriter Battle Lyme Disease and Fund Research
Steve Ehrlich, a Chronic Lyme Disease patient, has assembled 25 professional musicians from 10 countries to record music he wrote from his living room sofa. The music can be found on Going Places, a contemporary jazz album performed by Ehrlich's virtual collective, The Inter Section. All proceeds from the album will be used to fund Lyme Disease research. The album, which features vibrant melodies and rhythms from Latin America, Africa and the Mediterranean, is available on all streaming apps.
Burlingame, CA, January 23, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Hundreds of thousands of people in the United States and around the world are stricken by Lyme Disease every year, an illness acquired through a tick bite. It is a debilitating condition that affects almost all functions within the human body and severely limits what those infected are able to do. Now one of those people has turned to music to help him live with the condition and also raise money for Lyme Disease research.
Steve Ehrlich had to end his career in the software industry in 2016 due to his illness. To fill the time and to create a distraction from unremitting pain, he started writing music in his living room using music composition software. But unable to physically perform the music himself, he assembled 25 professional musicians from 10 countries to record it instead.
The songs created from these collaborations have been combined into a contemporary jazz album under the name of Ehrlich’s virtual collective, The Inter Section. The album, titled “Going Places,” is packed with catchy melodies and funky riffs. It melds the sounds and rhythms of Latin America, Africa and the Mediterranean, and is designed to bring some joy and a smile to every listener’s day.
All proceeds from the album are donated to lymedisease.org and bayarealyme.org, organizations that fund Lyme Disease research.
“Songwriters are encouraged to write what they know, and when you are feeling down or ill it is tempting to write sadder songs about your condition or what you are experiencing at the time,” said Steve Ehrlich, writer and producer for The Inter Section. “Instead I’ve chosen to write music that is uplifting and fun to hear, not just for myself but for anyone who cares to listen.” He added, “I am thankful for all the musicians who contributed their talent and passion to this album.”
The musicians who played on Going Places hail from countries as far afield as Brazil, Argentina, Italy, Ukraine, Croatia and Poland. The album was mixed and mastered in the USA and Serbia.
"I enjoyed playing the trumpet and mellophone on the Going Places album because working with others is one of the principles I most enjoy about making music," said Andrea Guerrini, an Italian professional musician whose career has spanned 40 years. "Steve's music is melodic and easy to listen to and I admire his efforts to raise money for an important cause."
"Research into preventing and curing Lyme Disease is underfunded in the United States," said Bonnie Crater, co-founder and board director of Center for Lyme Advocacy. "I commend Steve for creating an album that not only supports increases in federal funding for Lyme and tick-borne diseases, but is also a great pleasure to listen to."
Going Places by The Inter Section is available January 23, 2026 on all major music streaming platforms. A full list of those platforms is available at theintersectionband.com.
This is the second album from The Inter Section, with the first, Jazz and All That, released in 2024.
For more information:
Email: theintersectionmusic@gmail.com
Web: theintersectionband.com
Instagram @theintersection.band
Facebook @theintersectionband
