CanVeer Biopharma Accepted Into Prestigious Intellectual Property Ontario (IPON) Program to Advance IP Strategy for Neonatal Therapy

CanVeer has been accepted into the highly competitive & prestigious Intellectual Property Ontario (IPON) Program. Through IPON CanVeer is eligible to receive up to CAD $300,000 in lifetime funding (on an 80% cost-share basis) to strengthen its intellectual property portfolio for its lead asset AlveoShied™. The program also grants access to expert advisory services in IP strategy, commercialization, training, and portfolio development.