CanVeer Biopharma Accepted Into Prestigious Intellectual Property Ontario (IPON) Program to Advance IP Strategy for Neonatal Therapy
Mississauga, Canada, January 28, 2026 --(PR.com)-- CanVeer Biopharma Inc. (the "Company" or "CanVeer"), a biotech company dedicated to advancing transformative therapies for serious neonatal conditions, is pleased to announce that it has been accepted into the highly competitive Intellectual Property Ontario (IPON) Program.
Through IPON CanVeer is eligible to receive up to CAD $300,000 in lifetime funding (on an 80% cost-share basis) to strengthen its intellectual property portfolio for its lead asset AlveoShied™. The program also grants access to expert advisory services in IP strategy, commercialization, training, and portfolio development.
IPON is a prestigious highly competitive provincial program that supports Ontario companies in building and protecting globally competitive intellectual property. Acceptance into IPON represents a significant third-party validation of CanVeer’s technology and strategic direction.
CanVeer holds a United States provisional patent governing its proprietary therapeutic platform for chronic respiratory conditions, including AlveoShield™, an investigational drug candidate designed to potentially prevent and treat bronchopulmonary dysplasia (BPD) in preterm neonates. The Company is planning to pursue national and international patent protection, including PCT filing, in Q2 2026.
BPD is a chronic lung disease affecting premature infants born with underdeveloped lungs who require respiratory support at birth. The necessary life-saving oxygen therapy often causes lasting damage to vulnerable lung tissue, leading to BPD. Children with BPD often face lifelong and potentially life-threatening respiratory complications. In North America, approximately 13-15% of newborns are born preterm, with over 50% requiring respiratory support, placing an estimated 180,000 infants each year at risk of developing BPD.
AlveoShield™, CanVeer's proprietary investigational therapeutic candidate, is designed to potentially prevent and treat BPD by modifying the underlying biological pathway responsible for lung injury thus limiting disease initiation rather than merely managing the symptoms. AlveoShield is supported by a growing body of scientific evidence, including proof-of-principle and feasibility data generated from studies conducted in postmortem infant lung tissue, in vitro systems, and juvenile animal models.
"Acceptance into the IPON program is a pivotal milestone for CanVeer and serves as our first major external validation," said Sherif Louis, CEO of CanVeer. "This endorsement reinforces our confidence in AlveoShield's clinical potential and strengthens our position as we engage with potential partners and investors.”
About CanVeer Biopharma Inc.
CanVeer is a privately held biopharmaceutical company focused on advancing life-changing innovative therapeutics for chronic disease with high unmet medical needs.
CanVeer’s lead program, AlveoShield™, is an investigational new drug candidate is being developed to potentially prevent and treat Bronchopulmonary Dysplasia (BPD), a severe chronic respiratory condition affecting preterm infants. Currently, there is no approved therapy to prevent or treat BPD. AlveoShield™ is designed to interfere with the molecular mechanism driving lung injury. For more information, please visit www.canveer.com.
For further information, please contact:
Sherif Louis
Chief Executive Officer
CanVeer Biopharma Inc.
647-293-6555
info@canveer.com
www.canveer.com
Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking information is often identified by terms such as "will," "intends," "potential," "aiming," "planned," or similar expressions and includes statements regarding the clinical efficacy and commercial viability of AlveoShield™, anticipated development and IP filing timelines, regulatory milestones, and the benefits of the IPON program. These statements are based on current expectations and are subject to significant risks, uncertainties, and assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially. These include risks inherent in drug development, regulatory processes, intellectual property prosecution, and the availability of program funding. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements except as required by law. This release is for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities of CanVeer Biopharma Inc.
