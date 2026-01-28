Vivage-Beecan Hosts Annual Holiday Celebration for Residents Across Its Network

Vivage-Beecan hosted its 16th Annual Resident Holiday Celebration, welcoming more than 200 residents from communities across its network. Held at the PPA Event Center in Denver, the pajama-themed event emphasized accessibility, participation, and connection through coordinated transportation, staff support, shared dining, and music. Comparable celebrations were also hosted locally for communities outside the Denver metro area.