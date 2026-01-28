Vivage-Beecan Hosts Annual Holiday Celebration for Residents Across Its Network
Vivage-Beecan hosted its 16th Annual Resident Holiday Celebration, welcoming more than 200 residents from communities across its network. Held at the PPA Event Center in Denver, the pajama-themed event emphasized accessibility, participation, and connection through coordinated transportation, staff support, shared dining, and music. Comparable celebrations were also hosted locally for communities outside the Denver metro area.
Glendale, CO, January 28, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Resident-focused event emphasizes accessibility, participation, and shared seasonal experiences.
Residents from communities across the Vivage-Beecan network recently participated in the organization’s 16th Annual Resident Holiday Celebration, held Tuesday, December 2, at the PPA Event Center in Denver. The annual gathering is designed to provide residents with a shared holiday experience beyond their individual communities, with an emphasis on comfort, accessibility, and participation.
The Denver-area celebration was held from 3:30 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. and welcomed more than 200 residents. This year’s pajama theme was selected through a resident vote, allowing participants to help shape the tone of the afternoon.
Transportation was coordinated through each participating community, with additional support provided by Vivage-Beecan’s transportation team to help ensure residents could attend safely and comfortably. Staff were present throughout the event to assist residents during travel and throughout the celebration.
Residents enjoyed a meal catered by Denver-based restaurant Tio’s Tacos, along with music provided by DJ Hennie, who has participated in the annual gathering for the past 11 years. The event schedule allowed time for dining, conversation, and shared activities, rather than structured programming.
To ensure residents across the network could participate, Vivage-Beecan also supported locally hosted holiday gatherings for communities located farther from the Denver metro area. Three Western Slope communities came together to host a resident holiday celebration at Canyon View in Palisade, Colorado, providing a comparable experience closer to home.
“This event has always been about more than a holiday party. It’s about creating a meaningful experience where residents can enjoy the season together through good food, music, conversation, and a sense of connection. We’re grateful to everyone who helps make moments like this possible,” said Jay Moskowitz, Chief Executive Officer of Vivage-Beecan.
Now in its 16th year, the annual Resident Holiday Celebration continues as a longstanding, resident-focused tradition supported through coordinated transportation, community partnerships, and resident participation across the Vivage-Beecan network.
About Vivage-Beecan:
Vivage-Beecan is a Glendale, Colorado-based company that provides administrative and consulting services to a network of independently owned skilled nursing facilities. We provide guidance and support for the facilities’ mission of striving to ensure residents receive the best available care quality.
For any comments or questions regarding services, positive feedback, complaints, litigation, reporting, or how you can be supported in pursuing your organization's mission, please feel free to reach out and engage in a conversation.
Media Contact:
Branding@VivageBeecan.com
Residents from communities across the Vivage-Beecan network recently participated in the organization’s 16th Annual Resident Holiday Celebration, held Tuesday, December 2, at the PPA Event Center in Denver. The annual gathering is designed to provide residents with a shared holiday experience beyond their individual communities, with an emphasis on comfort, accessibility, and participation.
The Denver-area celebration was held from 3:30 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. and welcomed more than 200 residents. This year’s pajama theme was selected through a resident vote, allowing participants to help shape the tone of the afternoon.
Transportation was coordinated through each participating community, with additional support provided by Vivage-Beecan’s transportation team to help ensure residents could attend safely and comfortably. Staff were present throughout the event to assist residents during travel and throughout the celebration.
Residents enjoyed a meal catered by Denver-based restaurant Tio’s Tacos, along with music provided by DJ Hennie, who has participated in the annual gathering for the past 11 years. The event schedule allowed time for dining, conversation, and shared activities, rather than structured programming.
To ensure residents across the network could participate, Vivage-Beecan also supported locally hosted holiday gatherings for communities located farther from the Denver metro area. Three Western Slope communities came together to host a resident holiday celebration at Canyon View in Palisade, Colorado, providing a comparable experience closer to home.
“This event has always been about more than a holiday party. It’s about creating a meaningful experience where residents can enjoy the season together through good food, music, conversation, and a sense of connection. We’re grateful to everyone who helps make moments like this possible,” said Jay Moskowitz, Chief Executive Officer of Vivage-Beecan.
Now in its 16th year, the annual Resident Holiday Celebration continues as a longstanding, resident-focused tradition supported through coordinated transportation, community partnerships, and resident participation across the Vivage-Beecan network.
About Vivage-Beecan:
Vivage-Beecan is a Glendale, Colorado-based company that provides administrative and consulting services to a network of independently owned skilled nursing facilities. We provide guidance and support for the facilities’ mission of striving to ensure residents receive the best available care quality.
For any comments or questions regarding services, positive feedback, complaints, litigation, reporting, or how you can be supported in pursuing your organization's mission, please feel free to reach out and engage in a conversation.
Media Contact:
Branding@VivageBeecan.com
Contact
Vivage-BeecanContact
Branding Team
303-238-3838
Vivage.com
Branding Team
303-238-3838
Vivage.com
Categories