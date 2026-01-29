Ella Rivkin Featured in Luxury Miami Magazine for Her Strategic Approach to Tax Planning and Wealth Protection
The ERPS Group CEO shares insights on navigating Miami’s unique tax landscape and why strategy—not income alone—determines long-term financial success.
Ella Rivkin, CEO of ERPS Group and a leading authority in strategic tax planning and financial architecture, has been featured in Luxury Miami Magazine in an in-depth article exploring how individuals and business owners can better protect, preserve, and grow their wealth in South Florida’s fast-moving economy.
In the feature, Navigating Taxes in Miami: Strategic Insights From Local Tax Leader Ella Rivkin, Rivkin breaks down the most common and costly tax mistakes she sees among high-income earners and entrepreneurs, while highlighting why Florida’s financial advantages only work when paired with proactive planning. Drawing from years of hands-on experience advising business owners, investors, and professionals, she emphasizes that taxes should be treated as a strategic tool—not a last-minute obligation.
“Miami offers incredible opportunity, but opportunity without structure often leads to overpaying,” says Rivkin. “The people who build lasting wealth are the ones who plan ahead, understand the rules, and make decisions intentionally. Taxes are not separate from your financial life—they are part of it.”
The article covers key topics including federal tax pitfalls despite Florida’s no state income tax, proper business structuring, real estate tax strategies such as depreciation and cost segregation, audit trends in Miami, and the importance of systems for compliance and long-term sustainability. Rivkin also addresses rising IRS scrutiny around real estate activity, S-corporation salaries, crypto transactions, and foreign income—areas where many individuals unknowingly expose themselves to risk.
Through practical examples and real-world scenarios, the feature reinforces Rivkin’s broader mission: helping individuals and business owners move from reactive decision-making to strategic financial leadership.
The full article is available now in Luxury Miami Magazine.
To read the feature or learn more about working with ERPS Group, visit https://luxurymiamimag.com/navigating-taxes-in-miami-insights-ella-rivkin/.
About Ella Rivkin
Ella Rivkin is the Founder and CEO of ERPS Group, Inc., a full-service business advisory firm that helps entrepreneurs, medical and wellness professionals, and business owners achieve financial freedom through tax planning, wealth-building, and holistic business strategies. She is also a bestselling co-author of Cracking the Code to Success with Brian Tracy and Performance 360 with Richard Branson. Beyond her professional career, Ella is a devoted wife, mother of two, and passionate traveler who has explored over 75 countries. Learn more at www.ellarivkin.com.
About ERPS Group, Inc.
ERPS Group is a premier business advisory firm headquartered in Miami, FL, specializing in strategic tax planning, financial advisory, and business optimization for entrepreneurs and professionals. Through innovative strategies and personalized solutions, ERPS Group empowers clients to create profitable, sustainable businesses while achieving long-term financial freedom. Learn more at www.erpsgroup.com.
Media Contact:
ERPS Group; Ella Rivkin
social@erpsgroup.com
(347) 462- 2778
(954) 255- 3848
