AutoFocus Founder Jason Welch is Redefining How Dealerships Present Inventory Online
AutoFocus, founded by Jason Welch, is a US-based automotive media company redefining how dealerships merchandise inventory online. By combining professional photography and video services with a streamlined Lot-to-Listing™ workflow and proprietary software, AutoFocus helps dealerships publish consistent, high-quality listings faster and with full visibility. Built on the principles of accountability, communication, transparency, and service, AutoFocus operates as a long-term partner to dealer.
Austin, TX, February 09, 2026 --(PR.com)-- As automotive retail becomes increasingly digital, dealerships face growing pressure to publish inventory faster, maintain consistent quality, and gain visibility into their merchandising process. AutoFocus LLC, founded by automotive media entrepreneur Jason Welch, is addressing those challenges with a hybrid model that combines professional media services with real-time software built for dealership operations.
AutoFocus provides photography, videography, and inventory merchandising solutions designed specifically for automotive retailers. The company supports dealerships across Texas, North Carolina, Florida, and expanding markets by managing the entire media process — from vehicle arrival on the lot to live online listings — while also offering software tools for stores that want to operate the process in-house.
“At most dealerships, the issue isn’t effort — it’s visibility and workflow breakdowns,” said Welch. “AutoFocus was built to give dealers clarity, accountability, and control over their inventory media, whether they use our service teams or run it internally.”
A Lot-to-Listing™ System with Real-Time Visibility
At the core of AutoFocus is a proprietary platform that provides live time tracking, status updates, and complete Lot-to-Listing visibility. Dealership teams can see exactly where every vehicle stands — from arrival to photography, processing, and final publication online.
The system allows leadership to instantly track:
Vehicles ready to shoot
Units in progress
Completed listings
Exceptions such as service holds, weather delays, or blocked vehicles
This real-time transparency reduces delays, prevents missing photos, and improves speed-to-market across departments.
Built for Full-Service, Hybrid, or In-House Models
Unlike traditional media vendors, AutoFocus is designed to support multiple dealership structures. Stores can choose:
Full-service outsourced photography and video
A hybrid model with partial vendor support
Fully in-house teams using AutoFocus software
Dealership staff can capture and upload media directly from the lot, track progress in real time, and maintain consistent standards across rooftops without adding administrative complexity.
A System Built on Operational Discipline
AutoFocus operates around four core principles: Accountability, Communication, Transparency, and Service. These values guide every part of the company’s workflow, from field operations to reporting and dealership communication.
Under Welch’s leadership, the company has grown to serve dozens of dealerships and continues expanding into new states through a growing network of trained media professionals and software users.
“Dealers don’t just need photos — they need systems that work,” Welch said. “Our goal is to make sure every vehicle is visible, consistent, and market-ready without guesswork.”
As online listings remain the first touchpoint for most car buyers, AutoFocus positions itself as both a service partner and a technology provider — giving dealerships the tools, visibility, and flexibility needed to compete in a digital-first market.
Check us out: UseAutoFocus.com
