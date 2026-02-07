The International Photographic Council (IPC) Launches Dynamic New Website Celebrating Photography as a Universal Language
New York, NY, February 07, 2026 --(PR.com)-- The International Photographic Council (IPC) is proud to announce the launch of its brand-new website, designed to celebrate and recognize photography’s profound impact as a universal language connecting people across the globe.
The redesigned website showcases artist spotlights featuring some of the world’s most accomplished photographers, the first of which will be renowned photographer and National Geographic Explorer, Stephen Wilkes, who is widely recognized for his fine art, editorial and commercial work. Another key feature of this fresh and exciting new platform includes highlights of the work of emerging student photographers, underscoring IPC’s commitment to nurturing the next generation of photographic talent. The inaugural student showcase will feature Nina Perricone, a student at the Fashion Institute of Technology, and one of IPC’s James L. Chung Memorial Scholarship recipients.
Bing Liem serves as the IPC President in addition to his role as Division President of the Imaging Division at FUJIFILM North America Corporation. Regarding the new IPC website, Liem stated: “IPC is one of the longest-standing industry organizations dedicated to supporting all facets of the imaging industry, with a special focus on the power of photography to transcend cultural and linguistic barriers. As a Civil Society Organization formally associated with the United Nations Department of Global Communications, we are proud to continue this mission. Furthermore, we are passionate about fostering the future of our beloved industry by encouraging interaction between photography students and established industry leaders, providing them a platform to share their portfolios and perspectives.”
Liem added, “A key objective for us is to actively involve up-and-coming professionals. To achieve this, we partnered with the Command+g Design Lab, a student-run design studio at Rochester Institute of Technology (RIT), which helped create a modern, engaging website experience that resonates with the expectations of Generation Z users.”
“It was an honor to work with the outstanding team at the International Photographic Council on this project,” said Keli DiRisio, Creative Director, Command+g Design Lab and Program Director/Associate Professor of Graphic Design, RIT. “Photography and the creative arts are part of our every day in our program, so when Command+g Design Lab was invited to redesign IPC’s website, we embraced the challenge with enthusiasm and excitement. This collaboration offered an incredible learning experience for our students and an exciting opportunity for our studio to partner with such a passionate and dedicated team in bringing its vision to life.”
The IPC invites everyone to explore the new site for the latest photographer spotlights information about the organization, upcoming events, and resources. Mark your calendars for the annual IPC Professional Photographers Award Luncheon on May 6, 2026.
Visit the new website at https://ipcphoto.org/.
About the International Photographic Council (IPC)
The International Photographic Council (IPC) is a Civil Society Organization formally associated with the United Nations Department of Global Communications, composed of representatives from every major sector of the photographic industry. As a photographic industry association, the IPC promotes and encourages photography not only through international exhibitions and conventions, but with its James L. Chung Memorial scholarships, through key business and professional speakers, and other programs of interest. IPC’s motto is “Peace Through Photography, the Universal Language.”
About Command+g Design Lab
Command+g Design Lab is a dynamic graphic design studio based at RIT, established in 2019 by two dedicated Graphic Design Associate Professors, Keli DiRisio and Carol Fillip. Its mission is to empower and educate students, providing them with real-world experience in the graphic design industry. As a full-service studio, it collaborates with clients on campus, locally, nationally, and internationally, offering a broad spectrum of creative solutions. With a talented team of over 20 student designers, Command+g Design Lab has partnered with more than 100 clients since its inception. Its portfolio spans website design, app development, branding and systems design, packaging, exhibit design, children’s book illustration and animation, and motion graphics, demonstrating a commitment to innovation and excellence in every project.
About Rochester Institute of Technology
RIT offers a dynamic, interdisciplinary education that empowers students to innovate and lead at the intersection of technology, the arts, and design across 11 diverse colleges and degree-granting units. With flexible academic pathways including Combined Accelerated Bachelor’s/Master’s Degree, double majors, and specialized minors and immersions, students can tailor their education to meet their unique interests and career goals. Graduates join a global alumni network of 155,000, including CEOs, innovators, and Academy Award winners.
Media Contacts:
Kathy Magrane
International Photographic Council
kmagrane@endeavorb2b.com
Kathy Jello
International Photographic Council
kathyjello@ipcphoto.org
