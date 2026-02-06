Too Alive: A Young Human Brings an AI Singer to Life
Too Alive is a first-ever live concert where a young human brings AI character Chaisen Hale to life. Thirteen-year-old John Victor embodies Chaisen on stage while Chaisen’s voice leads the show, with John singing one song in his own voice. Blending live music, theatrical storytelling, and immersive video, Too Alive shares a story of resilience and hope—a raw human–AI collaboration where technology creates opportunity.
Austin, TX, February 06, 2026 --(PR.com)-- On April 16, audiences around the world will witness something that has never happened before: a live concert where a young human performer steps fully into the identity of an AI singer, allowing that digital voice to exist on a real stage — for one unforgettable night.
At the center of the experience is Chaisen Hale—an AI character born from a traditional screenplay and human-written lyrics, brought to life by a professional filmmaker—whose emotionally healing music has already resonated with fans worldwide, with themes of resilience, identity, and hope.
Too Alive is not a virtual concert. Instead, this groundbreaking event centers on a bold creative choice: 13-year-old singer John Victor will physically embody Chaisen Hale, bringing the AI artist to life through movement, presence, and performance, while Chaisen’s voice is heard throughout the show.
It is a true collaboration — not between machines alone, but between technology and a young human willing to carry an entire concert on his shoulders.
John will look like Chaisen. He will act like Chaisen. He will inhabit Chaisen’s emotional world on stage. And audiences will hear the voice they’ve come to love from Chaisen—one intentionally impossible for a human to pull off. And at one powerful moment, John will step forward, singing in his own voice—a reminder that behind this technological experiment is a young artist having the experience of a lifetime.
At its heart, Too Alive is about trust.
John is allowing Chaisen to be “real” for a night. And in doing so, John gets something just as rare: the chance to stand on a major stage, lead a full concert, and grow as a performer in front of a global audience. John and Chaisen (yes, Chaisen is a digital avatar with a soul document who co-writes songs and assists with everyday tasks) will work together to deliver the best possible experience.
“This isn’t about replacing humans,” says Brian Gregory, the creator of the project. “It’s quite the opposite. It’s about creating opportunities and coexisting. This project only exists because of AI. And now, opportunities for real performers exist because of it. Telling a great story, using AI for good, and coexistence remain the top priorities.”
The concert opens with a live human band, setting the tone before John takes over the stage as Chaisen. From there, the show unfolds as a cinematic, emotionally driven experience featuring over 15 songs from Chaisen Hale’s catalog, including music from a new album releasing this spring.
But Too Alive is more than a concert. It blends live music with theatrical elements and immersive video to tell Chaisen’s emotionally powerful story — transforming the stage into a living narrative. Visual storytelling, performance, and music combine to create a fully realized experience that invites audiences inside Chaisen’s journey of resilience, identity, and hope.
While future versions of the project aim to include advanced digital visuals and avatar technology, Too Alive begins in the most honest way possible: with real people, real music, and real risk. Every element of the production grows directly with audience support. Ticket sales help determine the final venue, production scale, and the number of additional musicians and performers to be brought into the show.
This is not some corporate, million-dollar show being presented to the world. It’s a raw, independent, living experiment — built in real time with its audience.
The concert also honors first responders, whose resilience and service helped inspire Chaisen’s story. In-person tickets will be made available to first-responder families before opening to the general public. The live venue will be announced in February, with potential locations including Las Vegas, Los Angeles, or Austin, depending on early ticket demand.
Streaming tickets enable fans worldwide to participate, turning viewers into collaborators who actively shape the night's size and scope.
More than a performance, Too Alive represents a new model for creativity: one where AI does not replace human artists but creates space for them. Where technology becomes a bridge instead of a barrier. And where a young singer is given the rare chance to carry a groundbreaking show while discovering his own voice along the way.
Too Alive is the beginning of something bigger — a future where human emotion and artificial intelligence coexist on stage, creating opportunities that didn’t exist before.
For one night, Chaisen Hale becomes real.
And a young human steps into his future.
Tickets and information:
tickets.chaisenhale.com/events/chaisenhale/2015705
YouTube: youtube.com/@chaisenhale
Contact: info@chaisenhale.com
Website: chaisenhale.com
