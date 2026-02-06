Too Alive: A Young Human Brings an AI Singer to Life

Too Alive is a first-ever live concert where a young human brings AI character Chaisen Hale to life. Thirteen-year-old John Victor embodies Chaisen on stage while Chaisen’s voice leads the show, with John singing one song in his own voice. Blending live music, theatrical storytelling, and immersive video, Too Alive shares a story of resilience and hope—a raw human–AI collaboration where technology creates opportunity.