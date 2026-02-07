Rotary Club of Charlotte South Hosts 4th Annual “Perfectly Paired” Wine Tasting & Auction
Guests will enjoy a curated wine tasting, supper-by-the-bite offerings prepared by The Duke Mansion culinary team, and both silent and live auctions featuring travel experiences, golf, spa and dining packages, and other distinctive offerings.
Charlotte, NC, February 07, 2026 --(PR.com)-- The Rotary Club of Charlotte South will host its 4th Annual Perfectly Paired wine tasting and auction on Thursday, April 23, from 5:30 to 8 p.m. at The Duke Mansion, a historic Charlotte landmark listed on the National Register of Historic Places. The signature fundraising experience brings together fine wine, curated cuisine, and community philanthropy in support of four Charlotte-area children’s nonprofits.
Proceeds will benefit Our Bridge for Kids, The Relatives, Foster Village, and Emerald School of Excellence—organizations dedicated to improving outcomes for children, youth, and families facing significant social, economic, and health challenges. Together, these organizations provide culturally responsive, trauma-informed care for refugee and immigrant children; stability and support for homeless and at-risk young adults; critical resources and advocacy for foster families; and a recovery-friendly educational environment for adolescents navigating substance use and mental health disorders.
“Support for this fundraiser directly fuels that impact—strengthening families, expanding access to care and education, and creating pathways to safety, stability, and long-term wellbeing,” said Event Chair and Rotary Club of Charlotte South member Jon A. Kaye. “While supporting critical community missions, guests will enjoy an exceptional evening featuring thoughtfully selected wines, curated supper-by-the-bite offerings by The Duke Mansion culinary team, and both silent and live auctions with distinctive experiences, from resort getaways and golf to spa packages, dining, and a fully stocked home bar.”
To sip, savor and support vital missions, the Rotary Club of Charlotte South is pleased to be partnering with The Duke Mansion—a nonprofit created and operated by The Lynnwood Foundation, which also created and operates The Lee Institute—as the event’s Perfectly Paired Venue and Culinary Sponsor.
“Perfectly Paired is the perfect way to celebrate spring with a tasting that fuels hope, opportunity, and lasting impact for Charlotte’s youth and families,” said Victoria Schweizer, president of the Rotary Club of Charlotte South. “With The Duke Mansion’s generous partnership and shared commitment to community impact, our Club can broaden sponsorship opportunities and elevate both the live and silent auctions, extending the fundraiser’s reach and social good.”
Additional sponsorships include:
Gold Sponsor — $10,000
Platinum Sponsor — $7,500
Silver Sponsor — $5,000
Valet Sponsor — $1,500
Red Carpet Sponsor — $1,000
Individual Wine Collection Sponsorships — $500 (Merlot, Chardonnay, Pinot Grigio, Sauvignon Blanc, and Cabernet Sauvignon)
Spirit Sponsorships — $250
The event committee includes Rotarians Lisa Altizer, Bill Belk, Dana Goldfarb, Jon Kaye (Event Chairman), Dana Klein, Rodney Mallette, Andrea McGowan, Penny Parker, Jan Richards, Victoria Schweizer (President of Charlotte South Rotary), Mary Staton, David Strause, Mike Walker, and Susan Walker.
Founded in 1984, the Rotary Club of Charlotte South is a service organization committed to action, fellowship, and lasting community impact. With nearly 60 active members, the club advances local and global service initiatives while fostering leadership, collaboration, and civic engagement across the Charlotte region.
Tickets to Perfectly Paired are $125 per person and may be purchased online. For sponsorship information, contact Event Chair Jon Kaye at 704-525-3725, ext. 2.
Contact
Rotary Club Charlotte SouthContact
Jon Kaye
704-525-3725
www.charlottesouthrotary.com/perfectly-paired-wine.php
Victoria Schweizer-president, Rotary Club Charlotte South info@vanegallery.com
Rotary Club of Charlotte South Hosts 4th Annual “Perfectly Paired” Wine Tasting & Auction
Committee Photo Cutline- From left: Penny Parker, Andrea McGowan, Mary Staton, Jon Kaye (Event Chairman), Victoria Schweizer (president Rotary Club Charlotte South), Jan Richards, Dana Goldfarb and Dana Klein. Committee members not pictured: Lisa Altizer, Bill Belk, Rodney Mallette, David Strause,
