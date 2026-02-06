Sarah A. Burlee Named a VIP for Spring 2026 Issue by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized)
Hope Mills, NC, February 06, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Sarah A. Burlee of Hope Mills, North Carolina has been named a VIP for spring 2026 by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) This distinction acknowledges her accomplishments in the field of medical planning and government into her transition as a business owner. Sarah will be included in the spring 2026 issue of P.O.W.E.R. Magazine, alongside other accomplished women who have demonstrated excellence in their respective industries.
About Sarah A. Burlee
Sarah A. Burlee owns Perruque Boutique Wigs, a wig boutique located in Fayetteville, North Carolina, offering wigs, toppers, headscarves, headcovers, headbands, and wig accessories in a private and comfortable setting for anyone on a medical journey or just seeking a new look. She has more than 20 years of professional experience as a medical planner specializing in medical operations, planning, and training. In addition to her military service, she is an executive coach, Red Team member, group fitness instructor, Girl Scout troop leader, service unit manager, and council trainer.
Burlee earned a Bachelor of Arts in American Studies from Claremont Mudd Scripps University in 2002, graduating with honors as a two-time All-American in Track and Field. She completed a Master of Science in safety, security, and emergency management from Eastern Kentucky University in 2013 and later earned a Master of Science in Hospital Administration and Public Policy from the Uniformed Services University of Health Sciences in 2018. In 2018, she served as a Fellow with the U.S. Department of State, Medical Bureau, Office of Operational Medicine, where she developed the emergency medical plan for the PyeongChang Winter Olympics in South Korea.
A Girl Scout Gold Award recipient, Burlee founded Girl Scout Troop 705 in Hope Mills, North Carolina, in 2021, which has grown to more than 22 members. She also serves as a service unit manager and council trainer for the North Carolina Coastal Pines Girl Scout Council. Her volunteer service contributed to her family being named Fort Bragg Family of the Year in 2022, and she received the Silver-level Presidential Volunteer Service Award in 2023. In 2024, she was named a P.O.W.E.R. Woman of the Month for both June and September.
Outside of her professional work, she writes fiction under a pen name and is certified in five Les Mills formats as a group fitness instructor.
About P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) AND POWERWOE.COM P.O.W.E.R.-Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized is an organization and an online community. P.O.W.E.R. Magazine is a digital and exclusive print magazine featuring celebrities and everyday hardworking professional women. Our mission is to provide a powerful network of women who will mentor, inspire, and empower each other to be the best they can be. Through our valuable services and collaborating with like-minded professionals, our members can potentially gain the recognition and exposure they deserve, as well as obtain knowledge from those who have already achieved success.
