Dr. Linda F. Pomerlee Honored as a VIP for Winter 2026 by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized)
Mountain Home, ID, February 06, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Dr. Linda F. Pomerlee of Mountain Home, Idaho, has been recognized as a VIP for Winter 2026 by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized). This prestigious distinction acknowledges her outstanding contributions and achievements in the field of ministry. Dr. Pomerlee will be included in the Winter 2026 issue of P.O.W.E.R. Magazine, alongside other accomplished women who have demonstrated excellence in their respective industries.
About Dr. Linda F. Pomerlee
Dr. Pomerlee is a pastor, international speaker, life coach, and author whose work has reached national and international audiences. She is the founder of Linda Pomerlee (LP) Ministries, which encompasses initiatives such as The Power in Your Voice podcast, the 21CU – Youth Ignite Annual Youth Conference, and the I Speak Mom mentoring course. Dr. Pomerlee is also the author of “Hell Girl You Are Favored” and the soon-to-be released “From A Little Girl To A Queen.”
Throughout her career, Dr. Pomerlee has been dedicated to facilitating positive change and healing for individuals facing misfortune and adversity. She is known for her resilience and her commitment to helping those who are broken and hurting. Dr. Pomerlee’s work through LP Ministries has taken her to Japan, England, Jamaica, and numerous cities across the United States, where she addresses topics such as depression, suicide, sex trafficking, addiction, and identity crisis. Her approach is both careful and impactful, fostering meaningful conversations and support.
Dr. Pomerlee has been recognized for her achievements by individuals and organizations around the world. Her awards include Person of the Year, the Community Leader Award, the Martin Luther King Jr. Award, and Author of the Month.
About P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized)
P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) is a dynamic and diverse network of high-achieving women making a real difference. For nearly a decade, we've provided a platform for women from all walks of life and all stages of their career to connect, collaborate, and empower each other to reach new heights. Our website, quarterly magazine, and exclusive events showcase member achievements and offer opportunities to gain recognition, build valuable business relationships, and access a wealth of knowledge and resources. If you or someone you know is a driven, accomplished woman looking to be recognized and make valuable connections, visit https://www.powerwoe.com/nomination-form/ to access POWER’s nomination form for consideration.
Geri Shumer
516-677-9696
