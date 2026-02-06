IronOrbit to Sponsor Legalweek Leaders in Tech Law Awards 2026 and Present “Legal Tech Company of the Year”
Anaheim, CA, February 06, 2026 --(PR.com)-- IronOrbit, a cloud infrastructure and managed services provider specializing in secure, application-optimized virtual desktops for regulated industries, announced today that it will serve as a sponsor of the Legalweek Leaders in Tech Law Awards 2026, taking place on March 9, 2026, in New York City.
As part of its sponsorship, IronOrbit will present the “Legal Tech Company of the Year” award, recognizing an organization that has demonstrated exceptional innovation, leadership, and measurable impact in advancing legal technology. Held in conjunction with Legalweek, the Leaders in Tech Law Awards bring together law firm leaders, in-house legal teams, technologists, and industry partners to honor the individuals, teams, and companies driving meaningful transformation across the legal industry, spanning innovation, operational efficiency, cybersecurity, and client service.
“IronOrbit is proud to support an event that highlights the organizations pushing legal technology forward,” said Robert Mourra, VP of Key Accounts at IronOrbit. “Presenting the Legal Tech Company of the Year award aligns perfectly with our mission to help law firms and legal departments adopt secure, high-performance technology that enables modern legal work without compromising compliance or client trust.”
IronOrbit delivers purpose-built cloud solutions for law firms and legal departments, including secure virtual desktops and fully managed IT services built on SOC 2 Type 2–compliant infrastructure. By combining enterprise-grade security, predictable pricing, and white-glove managed services, IronOrbit helps legal organizations protect sensitive client data, meet regulatory obligations, reduce infrastructure complexity, and enable a seamless, secure work experience for attorneys and staff, whether in the office, remote, or hybrid.
About IronOrbit
Last year marked a pivotal chapter for IronOrbit. The year began with a strategic partnership with Shield Technology Partners, a Thrive Holdings–backed organization positioned to accelerate growth and future acquisitions. IronOrbit also strengthened its market leadership by being recognized in the Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Desktop as a Service for the third consecutive year, while achieving its seventh consecutive SOC 2 Type II compliance, underscoring its ongoing commitment to security, performance, and operational excellence. For more information about IronOrbit visit www.ironorbit.com.
