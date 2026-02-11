From Readers to Authors: Dr. Sherrie Poitier-Liscombe Launches South Florida Literacy Impact Project

In many underserved communities, the gap between learning to read and learning to lead is growing. Dr. Sherrie Poitier-Liscombe (Ph.D.), a veteran educator and award-winning author, is closing that gap by giving children the one thing they need most: the power of their own voice. Today, Dr. Poitier-Liscombe announced the launch of the South Florida Literacy Impact Project, a mission-driven initiative presented by The Deliverance Center d/b/a Poitier Wordsmith Academy.