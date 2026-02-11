From Readers to Authors: Dr. Sherrie Poitier-Liscombe Launches South Florida Literacy Impact Project
In many underserved communities, the gap between learning to read and learning to lead is growing. Dr. Sherrie Poitier-Liscombe (Ph.D.), a veteran educator and award-winning author, is closing that gap by giving children the one thing they need most: the power of their own voice. Today, Dr. Poitier-Liscombe announced the launch of the South Florida Literacy Impact Project, a mission-driven initiative presented by The Deliverance Center d/b/a Poitier Wordsmith Academy.
Fort Lauderdale, FL, February 11, 2026 --(PR.com)-- The project introduces the 2026 Student Book Fund, a strategic effort to bypass traditional educational "book deserts" by putting literature and authorship tools directly into the hands of the youth. The initiative is not just about donating books; it is about a long-term goal to mentor 5,000 young authors, providing them with the workshops and resources to write and publish their own stories.
“Every child has a story that deserves to be told, but not every child is given the pen,” says Dr. Sherrie Poitier-Liscombe. “Through the Poitier Wordsmith Academy, we are moving beyond the classroom to meet kids where they are. We are turning readers into writers, helping them process their world and speak their truth with confidence.”
A Purpose-Driven Partnership Model The 2026 campaign invites local businesses and community leaders to join the mission through three distinct "Impact Tiers":
-Literacy Visionary: Funding regional workshops where student cohorts transition from reading to writing their own manuscripts.
-Community Builder: Sponsoring summer literacy intensives and program curriculum for high-need areas.
-Child Champion: Providing student kits that spark the "Young Author" journey through direct book distribution.
The Mission: 5,000 Voices the South Florida Literacy Impact Project is currently scouting for community partners and site locations for the 2026 Summer Literacy Tour. By focusing on authorship, the program helps students improve their literacy scores while building the self-esteem necessary for lifelong success.
How to Support the Mission Supporters can contribute to the Student Book Fund or apply for program partnership at the links below:
Donation Portal: https://www.paypal.com/ncp/payment/KXPRXKAT9LW94
Media & Partnerships Contact: Attn: Sherrie Poitier-Liscombe, at The Deliverance Center d/b/a/ Poitier Wordsmith Academy Email: dr.poitier@thedeliverancecenter.com
About Poitier Wordsmith Academy is the educational outreach arm of The Deliverance Center, a 501(c)(3) organization. Led by Dr. Sherrie Poitier-Liscombe (Ph.D.), the Academy is dedicated to empowering youth through literacy, creative writing, and the journey of authorship.
“Every child has a story that deserves to be told, but not every child is given the pen,” says Dr. Sherrie Poitier-Liscombe. “Through the Poitier Wordsmith Academy, we are moving beyond the classroom to meet kids where they are. We are turning readers into writers, helping them process their world and speak their truth with confidence.”
A Purpose-Driven Partnership Model The 2026 campaign invites local businesses and community leaders to join the mission through three distinct "Impact Tiers":
-Literacy Visionary: Funding regional workshops where student cohorts transition from reading to writing their own manuscripts.
-Community Builder: Sponsoring summer literacy intensives and program curriculum for high-need areas.
-Child Champion: Providing student kits that spark the "Young Author" journey through direct book distribution.
The Mission: 5,000 Voices the South Florida Literacy Impact Project is currently scouting for community partners and site locations for the 2026 Summer Literacy Tour. By focusing on authorship, the program helps students improve their literacy scores while building the self-esteem necessary for lifelong success.
How to Support the Mission Supporters can contribute to the Student Book Fund or apply for program partnership at the links below:
Donation Portal: https://www.paypal.com/ncp/payment/KXPRXKAT9LW94
Media & Partnerships Contact: Attn: Sherrie Poitier-Liscombe, at The Deliverance Center d/b/a/ Poitier Wordsmith Academy Email: dr.poitier@thedeliverancecenter.com
About Poitier Wordsmith Academy is the educational outreach arm of The Deliverance Center, a 501(c)(3) organization. Led by Dr. Sherrie Poitier-Liscombe (Ph.D.), the Academy is dedicated to empowering youth through literacy, creative writing, and the journey of authorship.
Contact
The Deliverance CenterContact
Dr. Sherrie Poitier -Liscombe
954-873-5158
http://thedeliverancecenter.com
Dr. Sherrie Poitier -Liscombe
954-873-5158
http://thedeliverancecenter.com
Categories