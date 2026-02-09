GeekLand Unveils the GK-WM1519T: A Powerhouse Android 15 POS Kiosk Designed to Transform the Self-Service Experience
GeekLand USA, LLC, a leading provider of industrial-grade Android and Windows solutions, is proud to announce the launch of the GK-WM1519T. This 15.6-inch Android POS Self-Service Kiosk is a professional-grade, all-in-one terminal engineered to serve as the high-performance heart of modern retail storefronts, fast-food counters, and interactive kiosk stations.
Atlanta, GA, February 09, 2026 --(PR.com)-- GeekLand USA, LLC, a leading provider of industrial-grade Android and Windows solutions, is proud to announce the launch of the GK-WM1519T. This 15.6-inch Android POS Self-Service Kiosk is a professional-grade, all-in-one terminal engineered to serve as the high-performance heart of modern retail storefronts, fast-food counters, and interactive kiosk stations.
As businesses increasingly pivots toward contactless and self-service models, the GK-WM1519T meets the demand for a robust, scalable, and user-friendly interface. Running on the latest Android 15 operating system, the device offers enhanced security, improved performance, and a future-proof platform for the next generation of POS applications.
Unmatched Performance and Connectivity
At the core of the GK-WM1519T is a powerful RK3576 Octa-core processor paired with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage. This ensures a lag-free, responsive experience even during peak business hours. To maintain constant uptime, the kiosk features Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.4, and Gigabit Ethernet. For streamlined installations, an optional Power over Ethernet (PoE) module allows for a single-cable setup, delivering both high-speed data and up to 60W of power.
All-in-One Peripheral Integration
The GK-WM1519T is designed for "instant scalability." Unlike traditional systems that require cumbersome external attachments, this terminal features dedicated Type-C ports for seamless, "plug-and-play" integration of essential retail tools:
MSR (Magnetic Stripe Reader): For traditional card-swipe payments.
NFC/RFID Support: Facilitating contactless payments and loyalty card programs.
Integrated QR/Barcode Scanner: Enabling lightning-fast checkouts and inventory lookups.
8MP High-Res Camera: Ideal for security, facial recognition, or video-based customer support.
Versatile Design for Any Environment
Featuring a vibrant 15.6-inch Full HD (1920x1080) 10-point capacitive touch display, the GK-WM1519T provides a premium interactive experience. Its durable ABS casing and 75x75 VESA compatibility allow for flexible mounting—whether on a sleek countertop stand, floor stand or mounted directly to a wall to save space.
"With the GK-WM1519T, we wanted to bridge the gap between high-end industrial durability and the intuitive ease of use found in modern mobile OSs," said Scott Harper. Product Manager, GeekLand. "By integrating Android 15 and versatile Type-C peripherals into an AIO Android Toruchscreen Kiosk, we are giving business owners a tool that is not only powerful today but ready for the innovations of tomorrow."
Bespoke Customization and Engineering
GeekLand understands that every business environment is unique. Beyond the standard hardware, the GK-WM1519T is backed by GeekLand’s robust customization services. Businesses can request specific hardware modifications, including custom I/O configurations, specialized mounting solutions, and the integration of proprietary sensors or peripherals to meet exact operational requirements.
Global White Label and Branding Solutions
For software providers and value-added resellers (VARs), GeekLand offers comprehensive white-labeling services. Partners can leverage the GK-WM1519T as their own proprietary hardware solution through custom chassis colors, logo silk-screening, and personalized packaging. Furthermore, GeekLand provides deep-level software customization, including custom boot logos, pre-installed application "locking," and "Kiosk Mode" firmware optimization to ensure a seamless, branded user experience from the moment the device is powered on.
Availability
The GK-WM1519T is available now through the GeekLand website and authorized distributors. For more information, technical specifications, or to request a quote, visit the GK-WM1519T Product Page.
About GeekLand USA, LLC
Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, GeekLand USA, LLC specializes in the design, manufacturing, and distribution of industrial-grade Android and Windows-based touchscreen systems. Since 2010, GeekLand has provided custom OEM/ODM solutions for the retail, hospitality, medical, and industrial sectors, helping businesses worldwide leverage cutting-edge IoT and display technologies. Specializing in high-performance hardware for the retail, hospitality, and healthcare sectors, GeekLand distinguishes itself through a "Design-to-Delivery" philosophy. By offering extensive white-labeling, custom hardware engineering, and OEM/ODM services, GeekLand empowers businesses to deploy professional, branded technology solutions that are tailored to their specific market needs.
Media Contact:
GeekLand USA, LLC
Phone: 1 (877) 597-7673
Email: sales@geekland.co
Website:
www.geekland.co
.
