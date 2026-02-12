Oxylon Wellness Announces Grand Opening Event & Partnership with RennerVation Foundation
Oxylon Wellness will officially launch on March 24, 2026, celebrating its mission to advance oxygen-based wellness while announcing a philanthropic partnership with Jeremy Renner’s RennerVation Foundation to support and empower youth.
Costa Mesa, CA, February 12, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Oxylon Wellness (www.oxylonwellness.com) will officially open its doors to the general public with a live, in-person launch event on March 24, 2026, introducing Southern California to a new era of oxygen-driven healing, recovery, and cellular restoration. Oxygen plays a foundational role in energy production, healing, and nervous system regulation, yet many people unknowingly operate in a state of functional oxygen deficiency. The grand opening also marks a philanthropic partnership with the RennerVation Foundation (https://www.rennervationfoundation.org/), founded by Jeremy Renner, with 30% of all ticket proceeds donated directly to support underserved youth and families.
In addition to the in-person Oxylon Wellness Launch Event in Costa Mesa, the launch will be live-streamed globally through the BioStacking Experience digital platform, which officially launches on Sunday, March 22, 2026. This dual launch positions Oxylon Wellness not only as a premier local wellness destination, but also as part of a broader movement integrating oxygen science, performance technologies, and cellular optimization education.
The event will take place at 3151 Airway, Unit S in Costa Mesa, California. Session 1 runs from 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. PT and is open to the general public. Session 2 runs from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. PT and includes an in-depth presentation by Dr. Robert Lyons exclusively for VIP ticket holders. General admission tickets are available at a pre-sale rate of $65 through February 27, after which prices increase to $80. VIP tickets are available at a pre-sale rate of $75 through February 27, increasing to $100 afterward. Attendance is limited, and early registration is encouraged.
Oxylon Wellness introduces advanced oxygen-based therapies, including Kaqun oxygen baths and integrative stacking protocols designed to support cellular energy production, detoxification pathways, immune modulation, athletic recovery, and nervous system balance. “This isn’t just a ribbon-cutting,” said Ken LaCroix, Founder of Oxylon Wellness. “This is the future of oxygen wellness - where science, technology, and purpose align. Oxygen isn’t a trend - it’s a biological constant. We’re simply learning how to use it intelligently.”
The structured program will feature leaders in oxygen science, microcirculation, laser therapy, detoxification, biological dentistry, and integrative performance care. Dr. Robert Lyons will present on oxygen bath technology and its cellular implications, while Teresa Reile will explore hypoxia and the importance of recognizing oxygen deficiency patterns. Dr. Richard Amy will discuss stacking laser therapy with oxygen therapy to enhance cellular response, and Danielle Forsgren will address microcirculation and oxygen delivery dynamics. Additional presentations include Dr. Emma Abramyan on biological dentistry and oxygen therapy for healing, Dr. Howard Cohn on integrative oxygen stacking protocols, Kim Rogers on detoxification support and oxygen therapy, and Candice Barley on reducing inflammatory burdens, surgical integrity, and long-term wellness resilience.
Oxylon Wellness is proud to support the RennerVation Foundation as the official philanthropic beneficiary of the launch, with a direct commitment to measurable community impact through every ticket sold. “RennerVation Foundation is committed to enhancing the lives of underserved youth and families through community-driven programs, educational initiatives, and enrichment opportunities that foster growth, connection, and empowerment,” said Kym Renner.
Founded by Jeremy Renner, the RennerVation Foundation is a registered 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to creating safe, supportive environments where children can experience stability, belonging, and meaningful connection. In addition to donating thirty percent of every ticket sold, one hundred percent of any additional donations made through the event page will be directed to the foundation. “This partnership turns a wellness launch into a community movement,” said Ilona Flam. “Every attendee - whether in person or joining us virtually - becomes part of something bigger.”
Oxylon Wellness integrates oxygen bath therapy, microcirculation science, detox support technologies, laser photobiomodulation, and cellular optimization strategies into a cohesive wellness model designed to elevate recovery, energy, and long-term vitality. The Costa Mesa center will serve as an ongoing hub for oxygen-based therapies, performance stacking technologies, educational workshops, and membership-based wellness programs, while the BioStacking Experience platform extends that reach digitally beginning March 23, 2026. The Oxylon Wellness Launch Event will be livestreamed for BioStacking Experience members. Individuals interested in attending in person or accessing the livestream are encouraged to secure tickets or join the waitlist through the official Oxylon Wellness event page. Attendance is limited and early registration is strongly recommended, while VIP capacity will be intentionally capped.
Media Contact:
Ken LaCroix ken@oxylonwellness.com
(949) 800-7270
Oxylon Wellness
3151 Airway, Unit S
Costa Mesa, CA 92626
https://oxylonwellness.com
About Oxylon Wellness:
Oxylon Wellness is a next-generation oxygen therapy and cellular restoration center based in Costa Mesa, California. The center integrates advanced oxygen bath therapy, microcirculation support technologies, detox solutions, and educational programming designed to elevate recovery, energy, and long-term vitality.
About the RennerVation Foundation:
The RennerVation Foundation is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization founded by Jeremy Renner and dedicated to empowering underserved youth and families, including youth impacted by foster care through education, enrichment initiatives, and community-driven programming that fosters resilience, growth, and connection.
