Glesby Marks Supports Community Access Through Vehicle Donation to Alexander Jewish Family Service
Houston, TX, February 11, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Glesby Marks, an independent fleet leasing and fleet management company, has donated a fully accessible 2025 Toyota Sienna Hybrid to Alexander Jewish Family Service (JFS) as part of its Community Engagement initiative.
The vehicle will support Celebration Company, a program of Alexander JFS that provides employment, vocational training, and creative opportunities for adults with disabilities. Reliable and accessible transportation enables participants to travel to work placements, community activities, and programs that promote independence and inclusion.
“Access to dependable transportation plays a critical role in creating opportunity,” said Emily Stoller, CEO of Glesby Marks. “We’re proud to support Alexander Jewish Family Service and Celebration Company by providing reliable, accessible transportation that enables greater independence and active participation within the community.”
Alexander Jewish Family Service serves individuals and families across the Greater Houston area through a wide range of social services, including behavioral health, employment support, disability services, and senior programs. Celebration Company focuses on meaningful employment and creative expression for adults with disabilities.
This donation reflects Glesby Marks’ commitment to being a long-term, responsible partner supporting organizations that make a measurable impact in their communities through practical, sustainable solutions.
The vehicle will support Celebration Company, a program of Alexander JFS that provides employment, vocational training, and creative opportunities for adults with disabilities. Reliable and accessible transportation enables participants to travel to work placements, community activities, and programs that promote independence and inclusion.
“Access to dependable transportation plays a critical role in creating opportunity,” said Emily Stoller, CEO of Glesby Marks. “We’re proud to support Alexander Jewish Family Service and Celebration Company by providing reliable, accessible transportation that enables greater independence and active participation within the community.”
Alexander Jewish Family Service serves individuals and families across the Greater Houston area through a wide range of social services, including behavioral health, employment support, disability services, and senior programs. Celebration Company focuses on meaningful employment and creative expression for adults with disabilities.
This donation reflects Glesby Marks’ commitment to being a long-term, responsible partner supporting organizations that make a measurable impact in their communities through practical, sustainable solutions.
Contact
Glesby MarksContact
Angela Hill
713-361-0011
glesbymarks.com
Angela Hill
713-361-0011
glesbymarks.com
Multimedia
Vehicle Donation to Celebration Company, Alexander Jewish Federation (JFS)
Donated vehicle being used by Celebration Company.
Categories