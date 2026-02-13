TKSoftware Launches AI-Powered ICONIC Pro Billing Software to Reduce Claim Denials and Maximize Reimbursements
TKSoftware Inc. today announced AI-Powered ICONIC Pro Billing Software. Designed to assist the office staff code charges correctly and efficiently. This is a major leap forward in Healthcare Billing Software powered by the best in class clearinghouse and revenue cycle support team in the industry.
Carmel, IN, February 13, 2026 --(PR.com)-- www.tksoftwareinc.comTKSoftware Inc. today announced the latest release of ICONIC Pro, its flagship all-in-one medical billing and revenue cycle management (RCM) platform, now enhanced with integrated AI-powered advice for coding and claims billing. This significant update empowers healthcare providers to optimize claim submissions, dramatically reduce denials and rejections, and receive intelligent coding recommendations designed to maximize reimbursements.
ICONIC Pro, already renowned for combining robust medical billing software with a high-performance integrated clearinghouse, delivers seamless end-to-end RCM—from real-time eligibility verification and automated claims processing to payment posting, denial management, and comprehensive reporting. The new AI capabilities build on this foundation by embedding advanced intelligence directly into the workflow.
Key enhancements in this release include:
• AI-Driven Coding Recommendations: The system analyzes patient encounters, documentation, and historical data to suggest optimal CPT, ICD-10, and HCPCS codes, prioritizing those with the highest likelihood of approval and maximum allowable payment based on payer guidelines, contract terms, and industry benchmarks.
• Intelligent Claim Optimization Advice: Real-time AI insights flag potential issues before submission, recommend corrections, and provide rationale for code selection or modifiers to improve clean claim rates and accelerate reimbursements.
• Denial & Rejection Prevention: Proactive AI evaluates claims against common payer rules and past denial patterns, offering actionable guidance to minimize rejections, lower denial rates, and reduce costly rework for billing teams.
• Seamless Integration: These AI features are fully embedded within ICONIC Pro's intuitive interface, requiring no additional tools or logins, while maintaining full HIPAA compliance and security.
"Healthcare providers face ongoing challenges with coding complexity, ever-changing payer rules, and revenue leakage from denied or underpaid claims," said a spokesperson for TKSoftware Inc. "By integrating AI advice directly into ICONIC Pro, we're giving practices a powerful edge—smarter coding decisions, fewer denials, faster payments, and ultimately higher revenue without added administrative burden. This release reflects our commitment to innovation that delivers real, measurable results for practices of all sizes."
Built on decades of healthcare industry expertise and a scalable cloud architecture, ICONIC Pro continues to offer transparent, competitive pricing (starting at $1 per claim, inclusive of billing software and clearinghouse services) and exceptional support. The platform is designed for behavioral health, mental health, and general medical practices, supporting everything from solo providers to multi-location enterprises.
Providers interested in experiencing the new AI-enhanced ICONIC Pro can schedule a personalized demo or contact TKSoftware Inc. for more details.
About TKSoftware Inc. TKSoftware Inc. is a leading provider of healthcare revenue cycle management solutions, specializing in integrated medical billing software and clearinghouse services. Headquartered in Carmel, Indiana, the company helps practices across the United States streamline operations, reduce denials, accelerate reimbursements, and focus on patient care. For more information, visit www.tksoftwareinc.com or call 317-228-0857.
Media Contact: TKSoftware Inc. Email: info@tksoftwareinc.com Phone: 317-228-0857 Website: www.tksoftwareinc.com
