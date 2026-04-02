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Maxine L. Johnson Announces the Release of "W.I.F.E. Boss: Women. Inspired. Focused. Empowered. — Leading Powerfully Without Sacrificing Yourself"

A Transformational Blueprint for High-Achieving Women Seeking Success Without Self-Abandonment

Maxine L. Johnson Announces the Release of "W.I.F.E. Boss: Women. Inspired. Focused. Empowered. — Leading Powerfully Without Sacrificing Yourself"
Smyrna, DE, April 02, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Executive leader, doctoral scholar, and founder of WIFE Boss Academy, Maxine L. Johnson, proudly announces the release of her highly anticipated new book, "W.I.F.E. Boss: Women. Inspired. Focused. Empowered. — Leading Powerfully Without Sacrificing Yourself." a.co/d/0afxpRyp

This powerful leadership manifesto challenges the narrative that women must choose between professional advancement and personal wholeness. Instead, Johnson introduces a bold framework for women who are ready to lead with clarity, conviction, and courage—without compromising their identity, relationships, faith, or well-being.

“Too many women are carrying the weight of the world while silently losing themselves,” Johnson shares. “This book is a call to lead with strength and strategy while remaining anchored in purpose and peace.”
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Maxine L. Johnson
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