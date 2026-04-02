Maxine L. Johnson Announces the Release of "W.I.F.E. Boss: Women. Inspired. Focused. Empowered. — Leading Powerfully Without Sacrificing Yourself"
A Transformational Blueprint for High-Achieving Women Seeking Success Without Self-Abandonment
Smyrna, DE, April 02, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Executive leader, doctoral scholar, and founder of WIFE Boss Academy, Maxine L. Johnson, proudly announces the release of her highly anticipated new book, "W.I.F.E. Boss: Women. Inspired. Focused. Empowered. — Leading Powerfully Without Sacrificing Yourself." a.co/d/0afxpRyp
This powerful leadership manifesto challenges the narrative that women must choose between professional advancement and personal wholeness. Instead, Johnson introduces a bold framework for women who are ready to lead with clarity, conviction, and courage—without compromising their identity, relationships, faith, or well-being.
“Too many women are carrying the weight of the world while silently losing themselves,” Johnson shares. “This book is a call to lead with strength and strategy while remaining anchored in purpose and peace.”
This powerful leadership manifesto challenges the narrative that women must choose between professional advancement and personal wholeness. Instead, Johnson introduces a bold framework for women who are ready to lead with clarity, conviction, and courage—without compromising their identity, relationships, faith, or well-being.
“Too many women are carrying the weight of the world while silently losing themselves,” Johnson shares. “This book is a call to lead with strength and strategy while remaining anchored in purpose and peace.”
Contact
Maxine L. JohnsonContact
215-882-4000
maxineljohnson.com
215-882-4000
maxineljohnson.com
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