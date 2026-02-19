Former Wall Street Executive Nichole Pointdujour to Speak on Preserving Networks and Reclaiming Community at Black Enterprise’s 20th Annual Women of Power Summit
Nichole Pointdujour, CEO of The Master Connector Agency, is speaking and signing her book at the upcoming Black Enterprise 20th Annual Women of Power Summit in Las Vegas, NV.
Atlanta, GA, February 19, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Over the course of three months in 2025, more than 300,000 Black women lost their jobs. (1) Anticipating that many of these women will attend this year’s 20th Annual Black Enterprise Women of Power Summit, The Master Connector Agency Founder and CEO, Nichole Pointdujour, will speak on how Black women can integrate women’s networks into their personal and professional journeys for growth and resilience.
“Community is more than a support system; it’s a strategy,” says Pointdujour. “In this moment, reclaiming how we connect, support, and show up for one another professionally is essential. I’m honored to be part of this powerful conversation at such a landmark event.”
Pointdujour is widely recognized for her ability to drive business growth, foster innovation, and cultivate partnerships that change the trajectory of organizations and communities alike. She will be a featured speaker at the upcoming 20th Annual Black Enterprise Women of Power Summit taking place March 11-15, 2026, in Las Vegas, NV.
On Friday, March 13, Pointdujour will explore the importance of Black women intentionally rebuilding and sustaining professional communities in an increasingly fragmented, digital-first world. She will offer actionable strategies to cultivate authentic professional networks that drive long-term growth, collaboration, and collective success. Pointdujour’s session, Reclaiming Community: Preserve Your Professional Network, is designed to equip attendees with practical tools to strengthen professional relationships, protect social capital, and foster meaningful connections that extend beyond transactional networking.
Pointdujour will also be featured in the Summit’s Author’s Corner, where attendees can purchase a copy of her bestselling book, The Master Connector: The Ultimate Guide to Building Impactful Connections for Life and Business Success.
Celebrating its 20th anniversary, the Black Enterprise Women of Power Summit will be held March 11-15, 2026, in Las Vegas, NV, bringing together thousands of influential women leaders, executives, entrepreneurs, and change-makers from across the country to engage with keynote conversations, workshops, and networking experiences led by some of today’s most influential women. This milestone year underscores the Summit’s continued commitment to elevating Black women’s voices and leadership at every level.
Footnote:
(1) www.ms.now/business-culture/300000-black-women-left-lab-force-3-months-s-not-coincidence-rcna219355
About Nichole Pointdujour
Nichole Pointdujour, Founder and CEO of The Master Connector Agency, is an accomplished leader and trusted voice in professional development and community building. With over 20 years of executive experience on Wall Street across diverse sectors, Pointdujour is a powerhouse leader and transformational connector recognized for her ability to drive business growth, foster innovation, and cultivate trajectory-changing partnerships for organizations and communities alike. In Pointdujour’s bestselling book, The Master Connector - The Ultimate Guide to Building Impactful Connections for Life and Business Success, she shares her proven strategies for building impactful connections that drive personal and professional growth.
For more information about Nichole Pointdujour, visit themasterconnectoragency.com.
For more information about Nichole’s latest book, visit https://bit.ly/PointdujourBook.
Contact Information
Eboné Smiley
hello@thesmileyeffect.com
+1 (404) 923-0482
“Community is more than a support system; it’s a strategy,” says Pointdujour. “In this moment, reclaiming how we connect, support, and show up for one another professionally is essential. I’m honored to be part of this powerful conversation at such a landmark event.”
Pointdujour is widely recognized for her ability to drive business growth, foster innovation, and cultivate partnerships that change the trajectory of organizations and communities alike. She will be a featured speaker at the upcoming 20th Annual Black Enterprise Women of Power Summit taking place March 11-15, 2026, in Las Vegas, NV.
On Friday, March 13, Pointdujour will explore the importance of Black women intentionally rebuilding and sustaining professional communities in an increasingly fragmented, digital-first world. She will offer actionable strategies to cultivate authentic professional networks that drive long-term growth, collaboration, and collective success. Pointdujour’s session, Reclaiming Community: Preserve Your Professional Network, is designed to equip attendees with practical tools to strengthen professional relationships, protect social capital, and foster meaningful connections that extend beyond transactional networking.
Pointdujour will also be featured in the Summit’s Author’s Corner, where attendees can purchase a copy of her bestselling book, The Master Connector: The Ultimate Guide to Building Impactful Connections for Life and Business Success.
Celebrating its 20th anniversary, the Black Enterprise Women of Power Summit will be held March 11-15, 2026, in Las Vegas, NV, bringing together thousands of influential women leaders, executives, entrepreneurs, and change-makers from across the country to engage with keynote conversations, workshops, and networking experiences led by some of today’s most influential women. This milestone year underscores the Summit’s continued commitment to elevating Black women’s voices and leadership at every level.
Footnote:
(1) www.ms.now/business-culture/300000-black-women-left-lab-force-3-months-s-not-coincidence-rcna219355
About Nichole Pointdujour
Nichole Pointdujour, Founder and CEO of The Master Connector Agency, is an accomplished leader and trusted voice in professional development and community building. With over 20 years of executive experience on Wall Street across diverse sectors, Pointdujour is a powerhouse leader and transformational connector recognized for her ability to drive business growth, foster innovation, and cultivate trajectory-changing partnerships for organizations and communities alike. In Pointdujour’s bestselling book, The Master Connector - The Ultimate Guide to Building Impactful Connections for Life and Business Success, she shares her proven strategies for building impactful connections that drive personal and professional growth.
For more information about Nichole Pointdujour, visit themasterconnectoragency.com.
For more information about Nichole’s latest book, visit https://bit.ly/PointdujourBook.
Contact Information
Eboné Smiley
hello@thesmileyeffect.com
+1 (404) 923-0482
Contact
The Smiley EffectContact
Eboné Smiley
404-923-0482
Copy thesmileyeffect@gmail.com on all email correspondence.
Eboné Smiley
404-923-0482
Copy thesmileyeffect@gmail.com on all email correspondence.
Multimedia
Categories