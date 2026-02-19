Robin H. Lysne, Ph.D. Honored as a Woman of the Month for January 2026 by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized)
Ben Lomond, CA, February 19, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Robin H. Lysne of Ben Lomond, California, has been recognized as a Woman of the Month for January 2026 by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized). This distinction acknowledges her achievements and contributions in the field of holistic healing. Lysne will be featured in the Spring 2026 issue of P.O.W.E.R. Magazine, alongside other accomplished women who have demonstrated excellence in their respective industries.
About Robin H. Lysne
Robin H. Lysne is the founder and director of the Center for the Soul, where she works as an energy medicine practitioner in the field of alternative medicine. Her practice is dedicated to awakening souls and supporting individuals to live and express their most authentic lives. Lysne helps clients connect with their light and unconditionally loving self, and she works as a coach and mentor, intuitive and medium, artist and author, gentle healer, and inspirational speaker. She assists individuals in clearing blocks within their energy systems to help them achieve optimal health, goals, and dreams. Lysne offers online classes and provides a complimentary Heart Path Discovery Journal as a resource for personal growth. She is the author of 12 books, including Heart Path Discovery Journal.
In addition, Lysne is the founder of Blue Bone Books, a publishing company that supports poets and writers and helps them launch their books. She has published novels as part of the Legendary Women Ancestor Series, including, “The Legend of Randine: Entering the Sisterhood” and “The Legend of Randine: The Laerdal Letters,” as well as a collection of true stories titled, “Kisti’s Royal Garden.” Her creative work includes painting, drawing, sculpture, book art, and poetry, with her artwork and books available for purchase.
Lysne holds several degrees, a B.F.A. in Painting and Art, an M.A. in Spirituality and Psychology, an M.F.A. in Poetry and Writing, and a Ph.D. in energy medicine, energy medicine practice, which she received in 2013. She started with intuition as a massage therapist and moved into spirit support through several other psychic friends who trained her into her mediumship, psychic work and energy medicine.
Her websites are: www.thecenterforthesoul.com, www.robinlysne.com, and www.bluebonebooks.com
About P.O.W.E.R. ((Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized)
P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) is a dynamic and diverse network of high-achieving women making a real difference. For nearly a decade, we've provided a platform for women from all walks of life and all stages of their career to connect, collaborate, and empower each other to reach new heights. Our website, quarterly magazine, and exclusive events showcase member achievements and offer opportunities to gain recognition, build valuable business relationships, and access a wealth of knowledge and resources. If you or someone you know is a driven, accomplished woman looking to be recognized and make valuable connections, visit https://www.powerwoe.com/nomination-form/ to access POWER’s nomination form for consideration.
