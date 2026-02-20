FairMedBill Launches Platform to Streamline Medical Bill Error Detection and Do It Yourself Dispute Resolution
FairMedBill.com, a HIPAA-compliant tool with a ten-engine error detection system, comes at a critical time as consumers increasingly seek digital-first solutions for reviewing and disputing erroneous medical bills.
Waynesville, NC, February 20, 2026 --(PR.com)-- FairMedBill.com is HIPAA-compliant tool for medical billing transparency, overcharge detection and review, code translation and automated do-it-yourself dispute resolution. Using multiple types of logic engines, databases, and AI/LLMs, FairMedBill has a specialized ten-engine billing error detection and coding audit—not a generic chatbot—to help people spot errors and negotiate their own medical bills without giving up a cut of their savings.
The easy-to-use website provides a simple way to upload or photograph a bill, get a plain English translation, review flagged errors, receive instantaneous multi-level dispute letters or call scripts, and a final settlement agreement offer document as well. FairMedBill does not store any personal information, all calculations and data is only saved locally on the user’s device.
According to one study (USC Center for Economic and Social Research), “Overall, about 1 in 4 who reached out for any reason had their bill corrected, while about 1 in 7 received a payment plan or a price drop. Smaller shares got financial help or had their bill canceled.”
"After being surprised with a big hospital bill ourselves, we created FairMedBill to empower patients with the tools they need to understand their bills and a way to fight errors themselves - instantly." said Kasha Williamson, Founder/CEO at FairMedBill. "Our platform is not just a resource; it’s a commitment to making healthcare billing fair. We created it after having some very frustrating experiences trying to fight incorrect hospital bills.” One study shows medical billing errors can be found in approximately 40% of all healthcare bills.
In a few minutes, users: 1.) have their medical itemized bill or insurance explanation of benefits reviewed; 2.) verify and flag billing errors, such as upcoded or unbundled charges; and 3.) receive immediately a dispute letter and call script to begin to dispute the errors.
Most available healthcare billing “navigators” want a fee of up to 30% of the “savings” and use third party advocates; many want hundreds of dollars upfront to begin the dispute process. “We wanted to create a tool to give people the ability to fight medical billing errors in a DIY format, without asking for a ‘cut’ of the savings,” added Kelly Williamson, Founder/COO of FairMedBill.
About FairMedBill:
FairMedBill was founded by a husband & wife team start-up based in western North Carolina, dedicated to helping people check their medical bills for errors and then dispute them by themselves. FairMedBill is patent pending. Founded in 2025, the company uses AI and LLMs to provide verifiable medical billing audits and automated self-advocacy tools to reduce financial stress of medical bills.
Media Contact:
Kasha Williamson, founder
kasha@fairmedbill.com
571-295-8800 or 352-805-3142 or WhatsApp: 17033435368 or Signal: kashaw.72
fairmedbill.com
The easy-to-use website provides a simple way to upload or photograph a bill, get a plain English translation, review flagged errors, receive instantaneous multi-level dispute letters or call scripts, and a final settlement agreement offer document as well. FairMedBill does not store any personal information, all calculations and data is only saved locally on the user’s device.
According to one study (USC Center for Economic and Social Research), “Overall, about 1 in 4 who reached out for any reason had their bill corrected, while about 1 in 7 received a payment plan or a price drop. Smaller shares got financial help or had their bill canceled.”
"After being surprised with a big hospital bill ourselves, we created FairMedBill to empower patients with the tools they need to understand their bills and a way to fight errors themselves - instantly." said Kasha Williamson, Founder/CEO at FairMedBill. "Our platform is not just a resource; it’s a commitment to making healthcare billing fair. We created it after having some very frustrating experiences trying to fight incorrect hospital bills.” One study shows medical billing errors can be found in approximately 40% of all healthcare bills.
In a few minutes, users: 1.) have their medical itemized bill or insurance explanation of benefits reviewed; 2.) verify and flag billing errors, such as upcoded or unbundled charges; and 3.) receive immediately a dispute letter and call script to begin to dispute the errors.
Most available healthcare billing “navigators” want a fee of up to 30% of the “savings” and use third party advocates; many want hundreds of dollars upfront to begin the dispute process. “We wanted to create a tool to give people the ability to fight medical billing errors in a DIY format, without asking for a ‘cut’ of the savings,” added Kelly Williamson, Founder/COO of FairMedBill.
About FairMedBill:
FairMedBill was founded by a husband & wife team start-up based in western North Carolina, dedicated to helping people check their medical bills for errors and then dispute them by themselves. FairMedBill is patent pending. Founded in 2025, the company uses AI and LLMs to provide verifiable medical billing audits and automated self-advocacy tools to reduce financial stress of medical bills.
Media Contact:
Kasha Williamson, founder
kasha@fairmedbill.com
571-295-8800 or 352-805-3142 or WhatsApp: 17033435368 or Signal: kashaw.72
fairmedbill.com
Contact
FairMedBillContact
Kasha Williamson
352-805-3142
fairmedbill.com
Kasha Williamson
352-805-3142
fairmedbill.com
Categories