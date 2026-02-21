Lisa R. Bryce Honored as a VIP for Spring 2026 by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized)
Brooklyn, NY, February 21, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Lisa Bryce of Brooklyn, New York has been recognized as a VIP for Spring 2026 by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized). This prestigious distinction acknowledges her outstanding contributions and achievements in the field of music education. Bryce will be included in the Spring 2026 issue of P.O.W.E.R. Magazine, alongside other accomplished women who have demonstrated excellence in their respective industries.
About Lisa R. Bryce
Lisa R. Bryce is an educator dedicated to teaching music to middle school students and sharing her expertise as a music coach and voice teacher. She is also an accomplished performer with an extensive career in opera and classical music.
Bryce has performed with the New York City Opera, Mostly Mozart Festival, Kammeroper Schloss Rheinsberg, Delaware Valley Opera, Pacific Opera, Regina Opera Company, Tutti Bravi Productions, Dicapo Opera Theater, Empire Opera, Martina Arroyo Foundation Prelude to Performance, Gateway Classical Music Society, Process Studio Theatre, Bronx Opera Company, and as an ensemble artist, her voice has permeated the halls of the Metropolitan Opera.
She has appeared at renowned venues including Carnegie Hall, Lincoln Center, Symphony Space, the National Opera Center, Berlin Dome, Riverside Church, Saint Patrick’s Cathedral, and the Cathedral of Saint John the Divine.
Her operatic roles include Mimi (La Bohème), Countess (Le Nozze di Figaro), Fiordiligi (Così fan tutte), Donna Elvira (Don Giovanni), Micaela (Carmen), Giulietta (Les Contes d’Hoffmann), Gianetta (L’Elisir d’Amore), Suor Angelica (Suor Angelica), Annina (La Traviata), Dido (Dido & Aeneas), Mother (Amahl and the Night Visitors), Mother (Hansel and Gretel), Ciesca and Lauretta (Gianni Schicchi), Wellgunde (Das Rheingold), Rossweisse (Die Walküre), Berta (Il Barbiere di Siviglia), and Zweite Dame (Die Zauberflöte). In addition, Bryce has been a soloist in Handel’s Messiah, Fauré Requiem, Mozart Requiem, Bach Cantata No. 21, Bach Cantata No. 144, Seven Last Words of Christ by Dubois, Vivaldi’s Gloria, and Vesperae solennes de confessore by Mozart.
A recipient of numerous awards, Bryce is a first prize winner of the Five Towns Music and Art Foundation Voice Competition, third prize winner of the Concorso Lirico Internazionale del Mediterraneo, and an encouragement award winner of the Oratorio Society of New York. She has also received honorable mention in the Second G. Gershwin International Music Competition and acknowledgment of recognition from the Art Song Preservation Society of New York.
Most recently, Bryce sang in masterclasses with Nicole Cabell, Frederica von Stade, Lisette Oropesa, Sharon Sweet, Denyce Graves, Deborah Voigt, J’Nai Bridges, and Carol Vaness. She is also the recipient of the International Impact Award and is the author of “You Have Won: Victory and Beyond: A Pocket Guide” a book centered on spirituality.
Bryce earned a Doctorate of Music in music education from Liberty University in 2021 and has acquired degrees in performance from Manhattan School of Music and Binghamton University.
About P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized)
P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) is a dynamic and diverse network of high-achieving women making a real difference. For nearly a decade, we've provided a platform for women from all walks of life and all stages of their career to connect, collaborate, and empower each other to reach new heights. Our website, quarterly magazine, and exclusive events showcase member achievements and offer opportunities to gain recognition, build valuable business relationships, and access a wealth of knowledge and resources. If you or someone you know is a driven, accomplished woman looking to be recognized and make valuable connections, visit https://www.powerwoe.com/nomination-form/ to access POWER’s nomination form for consideration.
