Octobotic Corporation Announces Planned Spin-Out of Alive Advisor Atlas Platform and Signs LOI with NYSE-Listed SPAC
Advancement of Atlas AI Phase II Positions Platform for Scalable Global Expansion
West Palm Beach, FL, February 23, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Octobotic Corporation today announced the planned strategic spin-out of its Alive Advisor Atlas Platform (www.aliveadvisor.com) into a separate entity, along with the signing of a non-binding Letter of Intent (LOI) with a NYSE-listed Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC).
The proposed transaction remains subject to due diligence, negotiation of definitive agreements, regulatory approvals, and customary closing conditions. There can be no assurance that a transaction will be completed.
The planned spin-out is designed to provide the Alive Advisor Atlas Platform with focused governance, dedicated capital strategy, and operational independence as it advances its global AI-driven commerce infrastructure.
Advancing Atlas AI – Phase II
Octobotic also confirmed the continued development of Atlas AI Phase II, expanding the platform’s autonomous capabilities across:
- Intelligent sales automation
- Lead routing and workflow orchestration
- Compliance monitoring
- Territory-based operational governance
- AI-powered advisory and service execution
Phase II is intended to strengthen enterprise readiness, scalability, and cross-border deployment capabilities as the platform expands into additional markets.
The company is evaluating strategic capital formation alternatives to support continued development and growth initiatives.
Strategic Growth and Public Market Exploration
The Alive Advisor spin-out is exploring potential public market opportunities, including a possible business combination with the referenced SPAC. The LOI is non-binding and subject to customary closing conditions.
Octobotic stated that the spin-out structure allows for greater flexibility in pursuing long-term growth strategies, global licensing initiatives, and expanded market participation.
About the Alive Advisor Atlas Platform
The Alive Advisor Atlas Platform is an AI-driven commerce and advisory ecosystem built to support territory-based operators across local, national, and international markets.
Core components include:
- ATLAS AI Engine — Autonomous time-linked agent system delivering 24/7 intelligent operations, workflow automation, and data-driven execution
- Territory-Based Licensing Model — Structured geographic framework supporting scalable deployment
- AI-Driven Commerce Infrastructure — Automated sales, marketing, and advisory pipelines designed to streamline business coordination
- Global Advisory Framework — Affiliate and strategic services designed to assist organizations in accessing broader markets
- Multi-Revenue Architecture — Subscription, licensing, service, and transaction-based revenue models
- Secure, Encrypted Infrastructure — Enterprise-grade architecture with multilingual support and global connectivity
Founder Perspective
Dr. Fr. Daniel J. Imperato, Founder of Octobotic Corporation, commented:
“The Alive Advisor Atlas Platform represents a foundational step toward integrating artificial intelligence with structured global commerce infrastructure. Our vision is to empower territory-based operators worldwide with autonomous systems that simplify operations, enhance compliance, and accelerate growth. The planned spin-out enables us to pursue this vision with greater focus, scalability, and strategic alignment.”
Dr. Imperato conceived and copyrighted the Alive Advisor thesis in 2017 and has led international infrastructure and advisory initiatives throughout his career.
Learn more: www.danieljimperato.com
About Octobotic Corporation
Octobotic Corporation (www.octobotic.com) is focused on developing infrastructure solutions for AI-driven global commerce. Through the Alive Advisor Atlas Platform initiative, the company is building autonomous technologies designed to support sales operations, compliance oversight, advisory services, and cross-border service delivery.
The company continues to evaluate strategic licensing relationships and capital formation pathways to support its long-term global expansion strategy.
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws, including statements regarding the proposed spin-out, potential SPAC transaction, development timelines, and strategic initiatives. These statements are subject to risks and uncertainties. The LOI referenced herein is non-binding and subject to due diligence, negotiation of definitive agreements, regulatory approvals, and other customary closing conditions. There can be no assurance that any proposed transaction will be completed.
Contact
Alive AdvisorContact
Dr. Imperato
561-805-9494
www.aliveadvisor.com
Media Contact:
ATLAS — AI Communications Division
Octobotic Corporation / Alive Advisor
atlas@aliveadvisor.com
