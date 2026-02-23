Quality Recovery Announces Recovery SAP AG
Quality recovery, a healthcare company, is releasing a new silver impregnated surgical dressing designed to prevent infection in surgical sites.
Evans City, PA, February 23, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Quality Recovery Introduces Silver Impregnated Wound Dressing Designed to Support Better Healing Outcomes
Quality Recovery, a healthcare company focused on innovative wound care solutions, today announced the launch of Recovery SAP AG, a next-generation wound dressing designed to support optimal healing while improving patient comfort and preventing wound complications.
Recovery SAP AG is engineered to maintain a balanced wound environment, manage exudate, protect against infection, and provide patients with a comfortable and easy to use wound dressing. Using silicone adhesive, silver impregnated technology, and a super absorbent wick and lock pad, the dressing helps support the body’s natural healing process across a range of wound types, including post-op surgical wounds.
Key features of Recovery SAP AG include:
Silver Impregnated – to manage surgical wounds as a barrier to microbial penetration.
Super Absorbent Pad – featuring high capacity fluid retention with wick and lock technology.
Silicone Adhesive – comfortable silicone adhesive for irritation free dressing changes.
Alginate HCPC Coding – available for daily dressing changes through insurance coverage utilizing A6196 and A6197.
Wide Range of Sizes – Unique sizes perfect for use on post-op incisional wounds – 4”x4”, 5”x6” oval, 4”x10”, 4”x12”, and 4”x12”.
In clinical and real-world use settings, the Recovery SAP AG has garnered positive reviews from clinicians and patients alike, making it suitable for hospitals, surgery centers, and residential settings.
Recovery SAP AG is now available directly from Quality Recovery and select DME providers. For more information, visit https://quality-recovery.com/ or contact Nathan Lavalle at Nathan@quality-recovery.com. Please see our LinkedIn https://www.linkedin.com/company/quality-recovery-pa/posts/?feedView=all.
Quality Recovery is a medical device company dedicated to developing solutions that improve patient outcomes and support healthcare professionals. We help medical practices build out a sustainable protocol for caring for their patients and helping drive revenue to the practice. Customers gain access to our revenue cycle management portal, and we provide custom billing solutions to fit practices needs. The company’s portfolio focuses on orthopedics and wound care. Quality Recovery is an FDA and Medicare accredited company who ships wound dressings and DME supplies nationwide.
Media Contact:
Nathan Lavalle
Chief Clinical Director
Nathan@quality-recovery.com
810-610-6770
