SIS Endowment to Bethune-Cookman University
Seeking Insights for Solutions (SIS), Inc. is delighted to announce the signing of the Endowment/Scholarship Agreement of $30,000 with Bethune-Cookman University took place on Thursday, February 19, 2026, at the B.J. Moore Center for Faculty Innovation in Daytona Beach, FL.
Flagler Beach, FL, February 25, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Seeking Insights for Solutions (SIS), Inc. announces that the signing of the Endowment/Scholarship Agreement with Bethune-Cookman University took place on February 19, 2026, at the B.J. Moore Center for Faculty Innovation in Daytona Beach, FL. A check for $30,000 was presented to Dr. DeShanna Brown.
Both SIS Co-Presidents, Dr. Barbara Holley and Trish Le Net, and the Scholarship Committee, including Co-Chairs Dr. Valerie Herndon and Dr. Robin Hall, attended the signing ceremony. Dr. DeShanna Brown, Associate Vice President for Institutional Advancement, represented BC-U at the signing. Dr. Brown gave a summary of all the activities currently taking place on campus and explained the goals and plans of the new University President, Dr. Albert Mosely. Dr. Brown also introduced a junior student, who helped the SIS group to understand the potential of its endowment and answered a number of questions about student life. In addition, Dr. Sherry Paramore, Executive Vice President Chief Operating Office, took the time to address and welcome the SIS delegation. “The energy and enthusiasm we’ve experienced at BC-U spurs us to reaffirm our SIS mission to educate and empower young people,” said Dr. Valerie Herndon, as the ceremony concluded.
Following the signing, presentation of the check and pictures with the larger check, Dr. Brown graciously accompanied the SIS group on a guided tour of the newly renovated historic home of Dr. Mary McLeod Bethune.
This is a historic and significant moment for SIS as they gifted Bethune-Cookman University with $30,000 to fund two endowment accounts for two annual scholarships to two deserving students. The shared missions of SIS and BC-U, fostering knowledge and engagement through education, equality and empowerment, strive to create greater understanding and racial harmony.
Seeing a need for energetic, nonprofit work toward social justice, Seeking Insights for Solutions (SIS), Inc. formed its organization in the summer of 2020 following George Floyd's death to provide sensible solutions. We've consistently grown since then, all thanks to the helping hands of our amazing community of women.
SIS is now an independent 501.c.3 with over 60 members, about half Black and half White. Standing Committees include Fun & Fellowship, Outreach, Fundraising, Scholarship, Both Sides of the Bridge, Communications, Membership and Book Club.
Please visit the SIS website for more information and to become a member.
SIS website: seekinginsightsforsolutions.org
Contact
Seeking Insights for Solutions (SIS), Inc.Contact
Karen C Flaherty
386-693-4263
seekinginsightsforsolutions.org
cell: 973-868-9635; info@seekinginsightsforsolutions.org
