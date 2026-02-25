Ada Da Silva to Debut Solo Installation at RM Sotheby’s ModaMiami 2026
Sculptor Ada Da Silva Debuts New Bronze Works and Immersive Installation, Bridging the Worlds of Fine Art and Automotive Luxury at RM Sotheby’s ModaMiami in Support of Nicklaus Children's Hospital.
Miami, FL, February 25, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Acclaimed sculptor Ada Da Silva will be exhibiting an immersive solo installation at RM Sothbey’s ModaMiami at the Alhambra Ballroom at The Biltmore. The installation will feature her powerful bronze works that explore the raw abstraction of human emotion through the enduring medium.
Alongside the immersive installation, Da Silva’s piece “Meditation” from her Emotions Series will be included in the auction to benefit Nicklaus Children’s Hospital, 100% of the proceeds from the sale of this work will support the hospital’s mission to provide world-class pediatric care, ensuring that this celebration of art and culture leaves an impact on the South Florida community. This work marks her debut introducing color into her work—a significant evolution from her traditional practice. Provided by Ferrari Fort Lauderdale, Da Silva has utilized the iconic Ferrari Red automotive paint to coat the sculpture.
About Ada Da Silva:
Ada Da Silva is a Cuban-born modernist sculptor based in Miami. Working primarily in bronze, her works reflect a seamless fusion of strength and vulnerability, symbolized by her mastery of bronze—a medium that represents both the permanence and the fluidity of life’s moments. Her sculptural pieces can be found in museums across Europe and the U.S., featured in luxury spaces such as hospitality collaborations with high-end hotels, and reside in private collections globally.
About ModaMiami
ModaMiami is the premier automotive and luxury lifestyle festival, serving as the grand finale of Miami’s Car Week. Representing the pinnacle of luxury, ModaMiami serves as a premier destination for fine art collecting, seamlessly intersecting with the worlds of rare watches, iconic automobiles, and more. Held at the historic Biltmore Hotel in Coral Gables and co-curated by RM Sotheby’s, the event brings together the world’s most discerning automotive collectors and enthusiasts. The showfield features over 400 rare and iconic automobiles, ranging from historic pre-war classics to modern-day hypercars.
