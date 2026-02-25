DPD Inc (dba GoldFax & eGoldFax) Launches eGoldHub, a Modern SaaS Platform for Content Distribution, Acknowledgment Tracking, and Audit Reporting

DPD International today announced the official launch of eGoldHub, a modern SaaS platform that helps organizations distribute critical content, track required acknowledgments, and generate audit-ready reports with confidence. Built for compliance-driven teams, eGoldHub delivers real-time visibility and accountability without the complexity of enterprise compliance suites. The launch expands DPD’s portfolio beyond GoldFax and eGoldFax.