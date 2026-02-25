DPD Inc (dba GoldFax & eGoldFax) Launches eGoldHub, a Modern SaaS Platform for Content Distribution, Acknowledgment Tracking, and Audit Reporting
DPD International today announced the official launch of eGoldHub, a modern SaaS platform that helps organizations distribute critical content, track required acknowledgments, and generate audit-ready reports with confidence. Built for compliance-driven teams, eGoldHub delivers real-time visibility and accountability without the complexity of enterprise compliance suites. The launch expands DPD’s portfolio beyond GoldFax and eGoldFax.
New solution expands DPD’s product portfolio beyond secure fax with a powerful distribution and compliance tracking platform
DPD International, the company behind GoldFax and eGoldFax, today announced the official launch of eGoldHub, a modern SaaS platform designed to help organizations distribute critical content, track acknowledgments, and simplify audit reporting.
Fully live and commercially available, eGoldHub enables businesses to centrally distribute policies, training materials, SOPs, HR documentation, compliance-related documents, videos, and other digital content, while ensuring every required user has received, reviewed, and acknowledged it.
Built with today’s compliance-driven organizations in mind, eGoldHub provides real-time visibility into distribution status, automated acknowledgment tracking, and exportable audit-ready reporting.
“Organizations are under increasing pressure to prove that policies were delivered, training was completed, and compliance requirements were met,” said Brendan Nolan, President of DPD International. “eGoldHub was built to remove uncertainty from that process. It gives leadership teams confidence that their critical communications are not just sent, but confirmed and documented.”
A Centralized Distribution Hub for Modern Teams
eGoldHub is purpose-built for HR leaders, compliance officers, operations teams, IT departments, and channel partners serving regulated industries. The platform allows administrators to:
-Distribute policies and documents to specific users, departments, or locations
-Require and track user acknowledgments
-Deliver structured curriculum-based training modules
-Generate real-time compliance and audit reports
-Maintain an organized, centralized content repository
Unlike traditional policy management systems or DIY file-sharing solutions, eGoldHub focuses on accountability and documentation. The platform provides visibility into who has completed required acknowledgments, and who has not, helping organizations identify and address compliance gaps before they become liabilities.
Designed for SMB and Mid-Market Organizations
While many enterprise compliance platforms are complex and costly, eGoldHub delivers a streamlined, scalable solution designed for small and mid-sized organizations.
“eGoldHub was built to be powerful without being complicated,” said Griffin Tamura, VP of Sales for eGoldHub. “We saw a clear gap in the market, organizations that need strong acknowledgment tracking and audit reporting, but don’t want a heavy, enterprise-level compliance suite. eGoldHub gives them exactly what they need in a clean, modern SaaS platform.”
Expanding the DPD International Portfolio
The launch of eGoldHub represents a strategic expansion for DPD International, which has built a strong presence in secure fax communications through GoldFax and eGoldFax. With eGoldHub, the company extends its expertise into centralized digital distribution and compliance tracking.
Organizations interested in learning more about eGoldHub can visit:
https://www.egoldhub.net
About DPD International
DPD International is a U.S.-based technology company specializing in secure cloud communication and compliance and distribution solutions. Its portfolio includes GoldFax and eGoldFax, trusted by organizations across healthcare, government, education, and other regulated industries. With the launch of eGoldHub, DPD continues its mission of delivering secure, scalable, and practical SaaS solutions that help organizations operate with confidence.
