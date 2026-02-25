Elait Health and Airmeez Announce Merger to Create Unified AI Platform for Healthcare Data and Intelligent Engagement
Lewes, DE, February 25, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Elait Health a leader in AI-powered health data management, today announced that it has reached an agreement to merge with Airmeez Inc., a U.S. based company delivering AI-enhanced business interactions centered on intelligent voice and engagement solutions. The merger brings together two highly complementary platforms to create a unified, end-to-end AI solution that connects healthcare data, engagement, and operations at scale.
The combined organization will deliver a powerful platform that enables healthcare providers, payers, and life sciences organizations to modernize operations with ai-powered workflows, improve patient and member experiences, and reduce the rising cost of healthcare administration.
The merger unites Elait Health’s AI-powered Health Data Management Platform (HDMP) with Airmeez’s intelligent, automated engagement agents, creating a differentiated solution that seamlessly integrates governed, interoperable, AI-ready data with intelligent, conversational workflows. Together, the platform enables healthcare organizations to move from reactive engagement to proactive, data-driven automation across clinical, operational, and financial workflows.
Airmeez’s AI agents digitize and automate front-door interactions—including patient access, scheduling, inquiries, and follow-ups—while Elait Health provides the trusted data foundation required to scale those interactions securely and compliantly. The result is an integrated platform that connects data, engagement, and operations across the healthcare ecosystem.
“By joining forces, we are unlocking a new chapter of opportunity and long-term growth with speed, scale and innovation. This merger represents a major step forward in delivering a truly connected, user-friendly and streamlined AI experience for healthcare organizations,” said Albie Vazquez, President of Airmeez. “In a market that often focuses on AI applications in isolation, the combined solutions and synergies between Airmeez and Elait Health are positioned to make this organization a market leader. Together, we are transforming how healthcare organizations engage with patients and members with a more streamlined and connected experience.”
“This merger significantly strengthens Elait Health’s position in the Health Data Management Platform market,” said Michael Boggs, CEO of Elait Health. “Elait Health is a representative vendor in Gartner’s Market Guide for Health Data Management Platforms, and this combination accelerates our vision by extending trusted, AI-ready data into intelligent, automated patient and member engagement at scale. By unifying governed data, analytics, and AI-powered agents, we are delivering a differentiated platform that healthcare organizations can rely on to modernize operations, improve experience, and reduce cost.”
Key Benefits of the Combined Platform Include:
1. Digitizing the front door of healthcare with AI-powered agents
2. Automating patient and member engagement across voice and digital channels
3. Delivering governed, interoperable, AI-ready data at scale
4. Reducing administrative burden and operational costs
5. Accelerating time-to-value across patient access, engagement, and revenue cycle operations
The merger is expected to further strengthen Elait Health’s platform roadmap and support its ongoing Series A fundraising efforts, with Sett & Lucas serving as investment banking and strategic advisory partner and leading the financing process. The transaction positions the combined organization for accelerated growth and expanded market reach. We look forward to sharing more details as we move forward together.
About Elait Health
Elait Health delivers an AI-powered Health Data Management Platform that unifies healthcare data and operationalizes it through governance, analytics, automation, and intelligent workflows. Elait Health is a representative vendor in Gartner’s Market Guide for Health Data Management Platforms.
Learn more at: https://elait.health
About Airmeez
Airmeez is an AI-powered agent platform that digitizes the front door of healthcare organizations—automating patient and member engagement through intelligent, conversational workflows that transform access, experience, and operational efficiency.
Source: Gartner Report, Market Guide for Health Data Management Platforms, By Laura Craft, July 2025.
GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and is used herein with permission. All rights reserved.
Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner’s research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.
