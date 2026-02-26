Vinoperte Launches Today, Redefining the Wine Ordering Experience
Vinoperte, a new mobile app from NY-based founder Emily Buckley, launches today on iOS with a simple premise: the best glass of wine is the one you actually enjoy. The app translates personal taste into instant, personalized recommendations from any wine list, in any language.
New York, NY, February 26, 2026 --(PR.com)-- New app helps users order wine with confidence: instantly, personalized, anywhere.
Vinoperte (Italian Translation: wine for you), a new mobile app designed to remove the guesswork from wine ordering, launches today with a simple belief: the best glass of wine isn’t the most expensive or impressive. It's the one you genuinely enjoy.
The new app translates users’ personal taste into instant, intelligent recommendations from any wine list, in any language. Vinoperte is a must-have for a night out: from a neighborhood wine bar to a business dinner, to a foreign wine list while traveling abroad.
Using Vinoperte is easy:
Set your taste: Answer a few questions about what you like
Scan the menu: Point your phone at any list
Order with confidence: Get personalized recommendations tailored to your taste and what you're eating
Never forget a great glass: Save what you loved and where you discovered it
Unlike other wine apps built around ratings and expertise, Vinoperte centers around the consumer. It meets people where they need help most: at the table.
Our Roots: Born from New York-based founder Emily Buckley’s own experience navigating unfamiliar wine lists while traveling through Europe, Vinoperte makes exploring wine feel welcoming, not intimidating. With Vinoperte, Buckley’s vision for enjoying a glass of wine with no prerequisites has come to life.
“Most people already have a sense of what they enjoy, they just don’t always have the language for it,” said Vinoperte Founder and CEO Emily Buckley. "Vinoperte was built to solve exactly that. It meets you where you are, turns your preferences into real guidance, and makes the next glass a decision, not a gamble."
As each consumer uses the app, Vinoperte becomes smarter, building an understanding of how in-dining taste evolves across cities, cuisines, and cultures.
Vinoperte (Italian for “wine for you”) launches today on iOS, with Android coming soon.
About Vinoperte
Vinoperte is a mobile app helping people choose wine with confidence by translating personal taste into real-time recommendations from any wine list. Built for diners, travelers, and the wine-curious, Vinoperte makes wine discovery personal, accessible, and judgment-free.
For more information, visit www.vinoperteapp.com or download in the Apple App Store. https://apps.apple.com/app/vinoperte/id6758808124
Media Contact:
Lindsay Kryzak
lk@clintonstreetstrategies.com
Vinoperte (Italian Translation: wine for you), a new mobile app designed to remove the guesswork from wine ordering, launches today with a simple belief: the best glass of wine isn’t the most expensive or impressive. It's the one you genuinely enjoy.
The new app translates users’ personal taste into instant, intelligent recommendations from any wine list, in any language. Vinoperte is a must-have for a night out: from a neighborhood wine bar to a business dinner, to a foreign wine list while traveling abroad.
Using Vinoperte is easy:
Set your taste: Answer a few questions about what you like
Scan the menu: Point your phone at any list
Order with confidence: Get personalized recommendations tailored to your taste and what you're eating
Never forget a great glass: Save what you loved and where you discovered it
Unlike other wine apps built around ratings and expertise, Vinoperte centers around the consumer. It meets people where they need help most: at the table.
Our Roots: Born from New York-based founder Emily Buckley’s own experience navigating unfamiliar wine lists while traveling through Europe, Vinoperte makes exploring wine feel welcoming, not intimidating. With Vinoperte, Buckley’s vision for enjoying a glass of wine with no prerequisites has come to life.
“Most people already have a sense of what they enjoy, they just don’t always have the language for it,” said Vinoperte Founder and CEO Emily Buckley. "Vinoperte was built to solve exactly that. It meets you where you are, turns your preferences into real guidance, and makes the next glass a decision, not a gamble."
As each consumer uses the app, Vinoperte becomes smarter, building an understanding of how in-dining taste evolves across cities, cuisines, and cultures.
Vinoperte (Italian for “wine for you”) launches today on iOS, with Android coming soon.
About Vinoperte
Vinoperte is a mobile app helping people choose wine with confidence by translating personal taste into real-time recommendations from any wine list. Built for diners, travelers, and the wine-curious, Vinoperte makes wine discovery personal, accessible, and judgment-free.
For more information, visit www.vinoperteapp.com or download in the Apple App Store. https://apps.apple.com/app/vinoperte/id6758808124
Media Contact:
Lindsay Kryzak
lk@clintonstreetstrategies.com
Contact
VinoperteContact
Lindsay Kryzak
845-527-8663
www.vinoperteapp.com
Lindsay Kryzak
845-527-8663
www.vinoperteapp.com
Categories