Excerion Sun LLC Launches Hi Stakes Market Game on iOS and Android
Excerion Sun LLC announced Hi Stakes Market Game, a persistent multiplayer market simulator for iOS and Android. Players build virtual portfolios, trade diverse simulated instruments in a dynamic AI-driven market and participate in a shared economy. In-game credits earned through play can be used to obtain entries into scheduled giveaways for prizes. Free download available on iPhone and Android devices.
Newark, DE, March 05, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Excerion Sun LLC, a Delaware-based software company, today announced the launch of Hi Stakes Market Game, a persistent multiplayer market simulation now available for mobile devices. The application allows users to construct virtual portfolios, trade a range of financial instruments in a continuously operating simulated market and participate in scheduled prize giveaways for rewards.
Hi Stakes Market Game is positioned as an interactive alternative to traditional paper-trading tools, combining portfolio management features with multiplayer mechanics and structured progression systems. It is intended for a broad audience, from users seeking an introduction to market concepts to more experienced traders looking for a deeper simulation environment.
Product overview
Hi Stakes Market Game operates on a persistent online market in which asset prices respond to modeled market dynamics rather than pre-scripted outcomes. Key elements described by the company include:
Wide instrument coverage: The platform supports a variety of simulated instruments and order types intended to mirror elements of real-world trading (for example, spot instruments, futures-style contracts, options, CFDs and binary options).
Modeled market dynamics: Price movements are driven by stochastic modeling and simple supply-and-demand mechanics that reflect aggregated in-game activity and simulated liquidity conditions.
AI-driven market events: The market environment incorporates programmatic events and sentiment shifts generated by in-game AI personalities and scenario logic, which can influence asset behavior and player decision-making.
Objective and progression systems: Players may complete “player contracts” (task-based objectives) and other activities that yield reputation and in-game rewards.
Giveaway system: Players may use in-game credits to obtain entries into scheduled giveaways for physical prizes. Credits can be accumulated through gameplay and progression systems.
Multiplayer interaction: Participants operate within a shared economic environment where portfolio performance and strategy can be observed, discussed or contested with other players.
Industry context
The release comes as consumer interest in gamified and social trading experiences continues to evolve. Market simulators and trading-education tools have increasingly adopted game elements and social features to improve engagement and practical learning. Excerion Sun LLC frames Hi Stakes Market Game as a contribution to this trend by combining persistent multiplayer interaction with a simulation-focused modeling approach.
Availability
Hi Stakes Market Game is available as a free download on mobile platforms and through major storefronts: the Apple App Store and the Google Play. Additional information, technical details and support resources are available on the product website: https://www.histakesgame.com.
App Store (iOS): https://apps.apple.com/us/app/hi-stakes-markets-game/id6450866881
Google Play (Android): https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.excsn.android.hi_stakes
Availability
Contact
Excerion Sun LLCContact
Norman Ovenseri
302-455-8695
https://www.excsn.com
