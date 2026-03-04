RocNet Supply Launches Ripple™, a New Line of Service Provider-Ready CPE Designed for Performance, Flexibility, and Availability
RocNet Supply is launching Ripple™, Powered by RocNet, a new line of customer premises equipment (CPE) built specifically for broadband service providers seeking high-performance, deployment-ready solutions without long lead times or complexity.
Macedon, NY, March 04, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Rochester Network Supply (RocNet) today announced the launch of Ripple™, Powered by RocNet, a new line of customer premises equipment (CPE) built specifically for broadband service providers seeking high-performance, deployment-ready solutions without long lead times or complexity.
The Ripple portfolio includes a growing range of DOCSIS and fiber-based CPE designed to support modern broadband networks, including DOCSIS 3.1 cable modems, eMTAs, and XGS-PON ONTs, with additional platforms planned for release later this year.
Ripple is designed to solve a persistent challenge for Tier 2 and Tier 3 operators: balancing network performance, cost efficiency, and product availability in an increasingly constrained supply environment. With inventory available now and a clear roadmap of upcoming releases, Ripple enables operators to deploy quickly, scale confidently, and maintain control over their access network strategy.
“Service providers today are being asked to do more with less — scale their networks, support higher speeds, and improve customer experience, while managing cost and supply constraints,” said Mike Baker, CEO of RocNet Supply.
“Ripple is our answer to that challenge. We built it to give operators reliable, high-performance equipment they can actually get their hands on. And we back it up with our engineering expertise and commitment to flexibility.”
The initial Ripple lineup includes:
DOCSIS 3.1 Cable Modems supporting up to 5 Gbps downstream and 2 Gbps upstream, ideal for high-speed residential and small business deployments
DOCSIS 3.1 eMTAs with integrated voice support and multi-gig Ethernet for advanced service offerings
XGS-PON ONTs delivering symmetrical 10G capabilities for next-generation fiber networks
Beyond hardware, Ripple reflects RocNet’s broader approach to network solutions — combining vendor flexibility, engineering validation, and real-world deployment expertise to help operators reduce risk and accelerate time to service. All Ripple solutions are supported by RocNet’s U.S.-based team, including lab validation, deployment guidance, and ongoing technical support.
Availability
Select Ripple products are stocked and ready to ship immediately, with additional models scheduled throughout 2026.
About RocNet Supply
RocNet Supply is a trusted end-to-end network solutions partner, helping clients build and maintain robust, sustainable networks that drive economic development, enhance communication, and improve quality of life for all. Learn more at www.rocnetsupply.com.
Contact
RocNet SupplyContact
Susan Griepsma
844-742-1016
https://rocnetsupply.com/
